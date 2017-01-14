After a little over four years, 38 Signal Regiment has a new commanding officer.

At its first Change of Command ceremony on Saturday, Lt.-Col. Jackie Janzen took over leadership of the regiment from outgoing head Lt.-Col. John Groves.

The regiment is a Reserve Force communications unit. Groves was its first commanding officer after it was formed in 2012, amalgamating independent signals squadrons in Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg and Thunder Bay.

In a Saturday press release, Groves said he was looking forward to seeing Janzen take charge. Janzen formerly served as the deputy commanding officer of the regiment.

"Major Janzen has all the qualifications necessary to lead and with a six months experience as the acting commanding officer, she is settling into the chair nicely," Groves said in the release.

Janzen has served in the Canadian Armed Forces for 20 years, including deployments to Bosnia and Afghanistan.

The unit is assigned to 38 Canadian Brigade Group. Its members deploy to support both domestic and international operations.