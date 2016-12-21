Three people were arrested after an 11-year-old girl was abducted from Brandon on Tuesday, Manitoba RCMP said.

Just before 5:30 p.m. RCMP were told the girl had been abducted and officers were given a vehicle description. Within minutes the vehicle was spotted and stopped at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 5.

RCMP said the girl, who was related to one of the people in the vehicle, was unharmed. However, a search of the vehicle found open liquor and cocaine.

A 27-year-old man from Portage la Prairie, Man. and a 22-year-old woman from Brandon were charged with abduction and trafficking cocaine. A 45-year-old man from Portage la Prairie was charged with unlawfully transporting liquor.