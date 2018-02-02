3 charged after break-in spree in Winnipeg

Three people have been charged after a series of break-ins and thefts that began in December, Winnipeg police said Friday.

The city-wide spree began with the theft of a rental vehicle in December, police say. There was also an unsuccessful attempt to break into a business that month, causing damage to the front door, and a break and enter during which money, electronics and other items were stolen.

The trio are accused of breaking into five more businesses in January, along with the theft of two licence plates.

In the latest incident, police said the three tried to get into a business on Red River Boulevard, near River Grove Drive in northeast Winnipeg, on Thursday. They didn't get in but caused damage to the front door, police said.

Officers spotted the stolen rental vehicle in the area around 12:30 a.m., and pulled it over.

The stolen licence plates, mail addressed to numerous addresses and break-in instruments were found in the vehicle, police said. Officers also found identification, along with retail and payment cards, which belonged to numerous different people.

A 41-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman face a slew of break-and-enter charges.

13-year-old arrested

Police also arrested a 13-year-old boy after an unrelated incident on Thursday.

Police were called to a business on Roblin Boulevard near Dale Boulevard around 10:35 p.m. after it had been robbed by a person who was wearing a disguise and armed with a knife.

The canine unit tracked the 13-year-old to a nearby home.

The teenager faces a slew of charges including robbery and possession of a weapon.