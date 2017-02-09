A Winnipeg woman is warning the public after she and two other women were assaulted within the span of 30 minutes, and a few blocks of each other, in the city's downtown on Tuesday morning.

CBC News is calling the woman "Amy" — not her real name — because the man who attacked her is still out there.

"I felt fear, just fear for my life," she said. "Fear was just flowing through me."

The 32-year-old's neck is in a brace, her head is bruised and she is feeling the effects of a concussion from an assault she never saw coming.

Amy said she had stepped outside the RBC Convention Centre's entrance on Carlton Street near York Avenue, before work at a conference, when a man approached her and asked for a cigarette.

She told him she didn't have one and he kept walking. He then came at her from behind, she said.

"I immediately felt a blow to the back of my neck," she said, "and two more blows to the back of my head. And I just [saw] stars."

After three hits to the head with his fists, Amy said she managed to stay on her feet and turn herself around to get a better look at him.

"I looked him straight in the face, straight in the eyes, and he just had this pure look of, I don't know, evil," she said, adding that he was calling her names and swearing.

Another man walking by came to her aid and intervened, and the attacker took off down York Avenue, she said. Police were called and she was taken to hospital where she was treated and released.

'No warning'

What's more disturbing, Amy said, is that the attack was unprovoked and she wasn't distracted — that is, she was not on her phone or wearing headphones — when it happened.

"This person looked like a completely normal person, just walking down the street," she said. "There was no warning signals that they were out of their mind or, you know, high or anything."

Winnipeg police say this incident was the third assault of this nature officers responded to that hour.

At 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to Osborne Street near River Avenue, where a woman in her 50s was attacked by a man who took off, police said. She suffered minor injuries.

Then, at 7:45 a.m., police were called to Broadway near Edmonton Street. Another woman in her 50s was approached by a man and assaulted. He fled and she, too, sustained minor injuries, police said.

Amy was attacked around the block, near Carlton Street at York Avenue, just before 8 a.m.

"That just blows my mind," Amy said, when she learned of the other victims. "It makes me sick to my stomach that somebody could do that."

Police say they are investigating the assaults as three separate investigations, but acknowledge they may be linked.

Amy, right, suffered bruising and a concussion in the assault.

"No question, there is a possibility this could be the same individual," Const. Jason Michalyshen told CBC News.

"We are doing everything we can to identify this individual and hold him accountable for his actions if, in fact, he's involved in multiple incidents."

Michalyshen said it's unclear if the attacker was focusing on women or on certain situations. One of the attacks was unique in that the victim made contact with the suspect, who was sleeping in a lobby and became violent.

"It's concerning to us as it is to all members of the community," Michalyshen said.

He added that while people should be cautious and aware of their surroundings, they should not change their daily routines.

"This isn't something that we're seeing all the time," he said. "We don't necessarily have an individual who is running around assaulting individuals. We have three incidents, possibly linked."

Police were not prepared to provide descriptions of the suspect or suspects, but Michalyshen said they do have surveillance video of the assault near York Avenue and descriptions from witnesses.

Amy described her attacker as a man in his late 20s, approximately six feet tall, with a medium build and long blond hair. She said he was "clean-cut" and was wearing blue jeans and a dark blue coat with a reflective stripe on it.

She said she is grateful to be alive and can't thank the stranger enough for stepping in to help her. She hopes sharing her story will keep all Winnipeggers on alert.

"I'll be wearing a neck brace for a few weeks but I have nothing broken. I'm alive, I was able to come home to my kids," she said.

"Be very cautious … this man is still out there and he may attack again, and that's what scares me."