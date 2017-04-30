Three men have been arrested after a fight at a party led to gunshots fired at a home in East Kildonan, Winnipeg police say.

Police were called to a home on the 600 block of Government Ave. around 6:15 a.m. where they confirmed that shots had been fired but no one was injured.

Further investigation led police to a nearby home on the 400 block of Bowman Ave.

Before the shots were fired, there had been a fight between two groups of people during a party at the Bowman Avenue house, police said.

Const. Jay Murray, Winnipeg police public information officer, said it's always concerning when shots are fired at a residence.

"It's very dangerous. Discharging a firearm anywhere in this city is very dangerous. When they point it at a house and fire a shot, you don't know where that bullet is going to go," he said.

"You've got individuals who at this time of night might have been sleeping."

While it is still very rare in Winnipeg, Murray added that "we've all heard of stories in and about Canada and the U.S. where people have been injured by bullets that have been fired at a house."

A 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were arrested in the Bowman Avenue house.

On Friday, police also arrested a 19-year-old man and two firearms were recovered.

The three men face multiple firearm-related charges.