Two men have been charged with second-degree murder in the July shooting death of 27-year-old Trevor Bodnarek in Winnipeg's North End neighbourhood.

Craig Monkman, 19, and Albert Thomas, 34, were arrested on Wednesday, Winnipeg police said Friday.

Bodnarek was visiting a home on the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue when the suspects came to the door around 10 p.m. on July 21, police said.

Another person in the home answered the door, but when the shot was fired Bodnarek was the only person hit, police said. Bodnarek was rushed to hospital where he died.

"We believe that everyone in the residence was really innocent parties. It may have been a case of mistaken address," said police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver.

Carver said police don't believe the victim knew either of the suspects.

"When someone is murdered and there is nothing that has happened that would have put them in harm's way … it's just all the more difficult for the community to accept and for the family to accept," he said.