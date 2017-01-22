Forget frozen peas.

Dave Hansen has a 28-day challenge that'll let you grow your own fresh veggies — yes, in the dead of winter.

The grower with Sage Garden Greenhouses is challenging Manitobans and anyone with a windowsill to grow something during the month of February — just 28 days long. It's the second annual garden challenge the nursery has put on.

"People have been asking about it for some time, so we're doing it bigger and better this year," Hansen said.

Perfect month

Hansen said anyone can try a hand at growing snap peas, wheat grass, or another quick crop during February.

The month, he said, is perfect for growing because light levels are increasing.

"It's very exponential," Hansen said, adding that growers need to be patient.

"That first week you're like, 'Ugh, I don't believe them' and the second week, 'Oh wow, there's some hope,' and then once you get to the last couple weeks things really sort of take off."

Hansen said the 28-day challenge is perfect for gardeners who are itching for spring so they can start growing again. He said it's important to note that it's quick crops that can grow in windowsills, like baby parsley and dill.

"Our goal isn't to grow like, you know, a head of iceberg lettuce," he said. "It's going to be those leafy greens that are fast and furious."

Gardeners are encouraged to start their crop with a good living soil that has compost in it, and people are reminded to have fun.

"We've had people grow carrots and things indoors," he said. "There's lots of options here."