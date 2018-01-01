Congratulations, Manitoba, it's a girl.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says the province's New Year's baby was born about half an hour after midnight early Monday morning, and she and the parents are doing just fine.

The young girl's name is Willow, and she was born at 12:33 a.m. weighing in at a healthy seven pounds, 13 ounces.

Baby Willow, 7lb 13oz was born to delighted parents @hsc_winnipeg at 1233 am this morning #newyearsbaby #winnipeg. Her family is enjoying the morning together in privacy. — @WinnipegRHA

A spokesperson for the WRHA says the family is spending the morning in privacy with their new bundle of joy.