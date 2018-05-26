Ride for Dad attracts nearly 1,500 riders, on pace to set new fundraising record
Hundreds of motorcyclists will ride from Winnipeg to Gimli and back to raise money for cancer research
More than 1,000 motorcycle riders set off from Portage Avenue in Winnipeg Saturday morning for the 2018 Manitoba Ride for Dad.
Now in its 10th year, the ride has raised almost $2 million for prostate cancer research and awareness over the past decade.
Ward Gordon, one of the organizers of this year's ride, hoped the 2018 ride would eclipse both last year's number of riders (1,510) and money raised (about $350,000).
A press release sent Saturday morning said, unofficially, there are 1,490 registered riders and they expect to raise more than 2017's $350,000 total.
"I really don't know how [the ride] keeps getting bigger and bigger every year," Gordon said. "But it does."
Expect delays on the North Perimeter <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MBHwy101?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MBHwy101</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MBHwy9?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MBHwy9</a> today as <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TelusRideForDad?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TelusRideForDad</a> participants travel from Winnipeg to Gimli. Please use caution & exercise patience! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmpmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmpmb</a>—@rcmpmb
According to the Ride for Dad website, this years's top fundraiser is Tony Kusiak, who has raised over $24,000.
With files from Pierre Verriere