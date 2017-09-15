Winnipeg police are investigating two separate shootings that sent a man and a woman to hospital Friday morning.

Officers were called to College Avenue, between Aikins and Charles Street, after a man was shot around 3:30 a.m.

Police found a man in his 20s who had been shot in his upper body. Officers with the canine unit used a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding, police said.

The man was brought to hospital and is now in stable condition, police said.

A few hours later, a woman was shot on St. John's Avenue, between Andrews and Powers Street.

Around 7:45 a.m., officers found a woman in her 20s who had also been shot in the upper body, police said. She was brought to hospital and is now stable, police said.

Const. Jay Murray said police don't yet know if the shootings are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

More from CBC Manitoba: