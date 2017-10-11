Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public's help locating two teenagers missing from Thompson.

RCMP received a report that 16-year-old Heather Nancy Flett was missing last Wednesday. She was last seen the day before in Thompson and is believed to have travelled to Winnipeg.

Flett is five-foot-eight inches tall, 163 pounds and has hazel eyes and long brown hair.

On Tuesday, RCMP received a report that 15-year-old Judith Robinson was also missing and was believed to be with Flett. She was last seen earlier that morning in Thompson.

Robinson is five-foot-four inches tall, 122 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair.

RCMP said they are concerned for the teenagers' well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 204-677-6911.

Thompson is located about 650 kilometres north of Winnipeg.