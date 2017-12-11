A rash of break-ins ended when two men were caught after stealing wrapped Christmas presents and jewelry from a Winnipeg home, police say.

From April to last week, there were numerous similar break-ins around the city, said police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver, adding it caused "a real significant impact on the city."

During each break-in, one or more person would force entry into a home and steal gold and jewelry.

Last Wednesday afternoon, two people broke into a home on Blenheim Avenue near Des Meurons Street, Carver said. They stole jewelry and presents before taking off in a vehicle.

Neighbours spotted the vehicle and passed the description on to police, Carver said.

The vehicle was spotted soon after and two men were arrested.

A 42-year-old man faces more than 130 charges of break and enter and possession of a weapon.

A 40-year-old man was charged with break and enter.

The value of the stolen property is estimated at around $180,000 and there was about $60,000 worth of property damage, Carver said.

The investigation started in April and the suspects were known to police, Carver said, but it was the final break-in that helped police make the arrests.