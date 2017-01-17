Two girls from Gordon Bell High School are in stable condition at Winnipeg's Children's Hospital after suffering a medical emergency Tuesday.

It happened around 1 p.m.

Winnipeg School Division trustee Mark Wasyliw said the girls were found behind the school by other students, and staff attended to the girls while waiting for an ambulance.

Emergency vehicles lined up outside Gordon Bell High School Tuesday afternoon after two students had what school officials are calling a 'medical emergency.' (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Paramedics then took the girls to hospital.

Officials would not release any information about the girls' ages or what kind of medical emergency they were having.

The school division said both girls are in stable condition and their parents or guardians have been notified.

