2 charged with 1st-degree murder after man viciously beaten

Air Date: Aug 15, 2017 6:06 PM CT

2 charged with 1st-degree murder after man viciously beaten1:26

Two men face first-degree murder charges after a 29-year-old man died following a beating that lasted much of Sunday in an apartment in Winnipeg's Fort Richmond neighbourhood.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Wednesday

A few showers

24°C

Thursday

Chance of showers

26°C

Friday

Sunny

27°C

Saturday

Sunny

29°C

Sunday

Sunny

27°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Special Coverage