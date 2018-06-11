Police officer fires gun at pickup truck bearing down on him, Selkirk RCMP say

A 17-year-old is facing several charges after police say he drove his pickup truck in the direction of a police officer who was trying to stop him.

A Selkirk RCMP officer spotted a pickup truck without licence plates shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, then gave chase when the driver refused to pull over. He continued the pursuit on foot when the suspect drove into a wooded, unmaintained trail off of Highway 204, north of Winnipeg.

While the officer was trying to persuade the driver to stop, the pickup truck accelerated at a "high rate of speed" toward the officer, RCMP said. The truck pushed a downed tree toward the officer, striking him in the leg, police said.

The driver backed up and again sped toward the officer, who fired back with his gun, RCMP said.

The vehicle drove off and the officer later found the vehicle abandoned and the suspect gone.

The accused, a 17-year-old man from the municipality of St. Andrews, was later arrested. He is charged with aggravated assault, assault with weapon, assaulting a police officer, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while suspended, public mischief and failing to comply with an undertaking.

The police officer sustained minor injuries but was not hospitalized.

