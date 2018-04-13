13-year-old 'very sorry' after threats made against Gilbert Plains school

The father of the 13-year-old boy arrested for making threats against students and teachers at Gilbert Plains Elementary describes his son as a "really good kid," well-liked by his friends and known for making jokes. But he admits his child crossed an big line when he made threats online.

"He's the kind of kid that is going to try to find something funny out of any situation … that's what got him into trouble this time."

CBC cannot identify the boy or his father under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The father said about a month ago, his son joked with friends on Snapchat about shooting up his school.

There was zero maliciousness in what he was saying and doing. - Father

More recently, he said, the teen posted a similarly themed meme.

According to his father, the posts were "a poor shock humour joke that snowballed into this."

"There was zero maliciousness in what he was saying and doing," the father said, saying the acts described in the posts are "completely out of his character."

Gilbert Plains, located about 270 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, is part of the Mountain View School Division.

Other parents in the area, who spoke to CBC News on the condition of anonymity, alleged there was a third incident. They say the 13-year-old went to the locker-room after being spoken to by the principal about the social media posts, and he told other boys, including their son, that he was going to come back to school the next day with a gun, "to shoot the teachers and the girls."

However, the father says his son and other boys in the locker-room at the time dispute the claim.

"We have three other boys who have come forth and said they have zero recollection of that happening."

From our son involved and from us ... we apologize. - Father

He also said they have had calls from several people in the community, expressing their support for the family.

"He's not a reclusive kid, he's not the kind to worry about," he said.

The father says his son now grasps the seriousness of what he did online and wants people to know "from our son involved and from us, that we apologize and we're sorry for any community-wide fear that this may have caused."

He also wants people to know his son understands there will be more consequences for his actions than just apologizing. "He will pay for it. He has been arrested and we have to deal with that and we have to deal with the courts now."

More specifics won't come until court: RCMP

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre said the boy has been suspended from school and "will be facing charges of uttering threats.

"He was released to his parents on a Promise to Appear with conditions and will be appearing in Dauphin Provincial Court at a later date," Manaigre said in an email.

He said more specifics of what happened will be available in court documents when the charges proceed.

The boy's father hopes that everyone can take something away from this situation: that something you think is funny "could land you in a lot of trouble."