Coun. Janice Lukes says she's been getting a lot of calls from residents, asking about growth fees.

The South Winnipeg-St. Norbert council representative will be holding a public meeting Wednesday evening to shed some light about the fees — also known as impact fees — and how they will affect property prices.

"It's an information session — kind of like '101 on impact fees,'" she said.

In October, city council voted 10-6 in favour of charging $500 for every 100 square feet of new residential space in selected areas at the fringes of the city, starting on May 1, including in Waverley West.

Lukes voted against the plan.

What are growth fees?1:18

The city's intention is to use the revenue from the new fees to pay for growth-related infrastructure.

The council-approved plan also calls for the fees to be applied to industrial, commercial, institutional and office developments in 2018 and to residential infill developments in older and mature neighbourhoods, including downtown, in 2019.

Lukes said she doesn't think the city has done enough to communicate with residents about what exactly that will mean.

"People don't know. They are confused. They don't know what it means," she said.

Residential and commercial developers from Calgary and Toronto are coming to the meeting, as well as a local custom-home builder.

Lukes said a planner from the OurWinnipeg Initiative will also be on hand to talk about how impact fees are used as a tool in planning.

"I think this is something that is going to fundamentally change the way the city grows, and I think it's rather important we talk to our residents about it," Lukes said.

The meeting will take place at The Waverley Heights Community Centre at 7 p.m.