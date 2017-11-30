A Winnipeg man faces more than 100 charges after he allegedly broke into apartment buildings and parking garages and smashed the windows of dozens of cars.

The smash-and-grab spree happened over about nine weeks from Sept. 11 until Nov. 18, Const. Tammy Skrabek said Thursday.

The man is accused of breaking into 12 apartment and condo buildings and then heading to the buildings' parking garages. Once there, he smashed vehicle windows and stole things left in cars, Skrabek said. A total of 58 vehicles were damaged.

He's also accused of breaking into three parking garages and pulling the same stunt on 25 more cars.

"Many of these buildings are newer," Skrabek said. "A lot of them had video cameras and surveillance videos. This is a very short time, actually.… Officers were able to review numerous videos from various locations and identify a suspect."

In the end, more than $8,000 worth of property was taken from vehicles, and cars and buildings sustained about $89,000 in damage.

"You park your car inside a secure location. These vehicles were locked, so he had to smash the windows to them. I don't think there's much more that owners could have done."

The 28-year-old man is in custody and charged with 58 counts of mischief under $5,000, 25 counts of theft under $5,000, 12 counts of breaking and entering and 18 counts of failing to comply with probation.

He also was wanted on warrants for an additional charge of theft and charges of driving while disqualified, careless driving and three counts of failing to properly restrain a child in a vehicle.

The total number of charges comes to 119.

Skrabek said police are still investigating and other charges may be pending.

