Manitoba Hydro to shrink workforce by roughly 900 positions
Manitoba Hydro announced major workforce reductions Friday that will affect employees across the province, including those at the executive level. More
High-risk offender nabbed by police in Saskatchewan
A man wanted by Manitoba RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service been found and arrested by Regina police Friday.
Winnipeg students will learn 'sheep, shepherd, wolf' procedure for dealing with armed intruder
Children as young as kindergarten will learn how to ‘sheep, shepherd, wolf’ in case an armed intruder enters their school. The procedure is explained through a book called “I’m not scared... I’m prepared," which will be read to students in the Pembina Trails School Division this month.
Man charged in 6 downtown stabbings accused of more attacks
A 21-year-old Winnipeg man accused of stabbing six people in the Exchange District has been charged with two more assaults.
$45-million aircraft maintenance contract to create new jobs in Winnipeg, MP says
A four-year, $45-million contract for military aircraft maintenance awarded to Winnipeg-based Standard Aero will result in new jobs and a boost to the local economy, says MP Doug Eyolfson.
City of Winnipeg poised to adopt new climate change goal
The City of Winnipeg is poised to adopt a new greenhouse-gas reduction target after spending most of the past decade shirking its climate-change commitments.
Special U.S. medical deal for border-town Manitobans needs rewrite, minister says
A deal crafted nearly 20 years ago that gives border-town Manitobans access to emergency health-care just south of the border is poorly defined and probably needs a rewrite, the province's health minister says.
Should Winnipeg become a sanctuary city? Bowman says city may be welcoming enough
Designating Winnipeg a "sanctuary city" in the spirit of inclusivity seems like a good idea, but it may be unnecessary thanks to pre-existing commitments the city has made that already embrace newcomers, diversity and equality, Mayor Brian Bowman says.
Teens charged in spate of car thefts from dealerships
Two teenagers have been charged with stealing a number of vehicles in daylight from car dealerships across Winnipeg.
Police chief vows to reveal how force responded to HQ whistleblowers
Chief Danny Smyth has promised to disclose how the Winnipeg Police Service responded to police-headquarters whistleblowers — after the RCMP concludes its criminal investigation into the construction project.
RCMP concerned for safety of missing 15-year-old girl
RCMP in St. Pierre-Jolys are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl.
With interest, police-HQ project to cost taxpayers $357M by middle of century
Winnipeg's new police headquarters will cost taxpayers $357 million by the time all the project debt is retired.
Missing Fort Alexander girl, 15, may be in Brandon area: RCMP
A 15-year-old girl from Fort Alexander, Man. is missing and police are concerned for her well-being.
Formerly homeless men strut on catwalk to raise money for Winnipeg shelter
Six formerly homeless men rocked suits and ties as they walked the runway Thursday to raise money for the shelter that got them off the street.video
Vehicle theft suspect hides up tree, climbs down into 'waiting arms of police'
Winnipeg police had their hands full — literally — Thursday night, when a suspect in a vehicle theft climbed down "into the waiting arms" of officers after hiding up a tree.
city hall roundup Idling trucks at Tyndall Park gas bar would likely keep running even with bylaw, review says
A Winnipeg study of anti-idling bylaws in other cities has concluded similar rules here would likely exempt a Tyndall Park truck stop that's been the source of complaints from nearby homeowners.
Hudson's Bay Co. reportedly shopping for Macy's
Shares of Hudson's Bay Co. and department store chain Macy's surged on Friday following reports that the venerable Canadian retailer has made a takeover approach to the U.S. company.
'The Great Boissevain Find': Group creates 21st-century scavenger hunt in small Manitoba town
Keeping your eyes glued to your cellphone is considered bad form at most conferences and community gatherings. But in Boissevain, a new event is going to make it a requirement.
Updated Thousands join families of mosque attack victims at Quebec City funeral
Quebec City is coming together in mourning today at a large-scale public funeral for the men killed in Sunday night's mosque shooting.video
Teghan's top 5 things to do this weekend: Synonym art party, a 12-hour drone and the Lytics
It’s going to be a frigid weekend, so keep warm inside with a party at the Tallest Poppy, an open mic night at Wee Johnny’s or the Lytics show at the Good Will.
Teen missing since December safely located, Winnipeg police say
A 17-year-old boy who had been missing since late last year has been safely located, Winnipeg police say.
Record number of refugees checking in at Welcome Place
Welcome Place is seeing a record number of refugees registering after walking across the U.S.-Canada border.video
-
Manitoba's Liberal party has a new candidate for the Point Douglas riding in Winnipeg.
Bear Clan Patrol tests West End route
The Bear Clan Patrol is testing the waters in Winnipeg's West End.
Recap Pavelec helps Jets withstand Stars' rally
Mark Scheifele scored two more goals against the Dallas Stars, propelling the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 victory Thursday night.
-
Winnipeg students got the chance to learn about the world of app design and computer programming from industry insiders at Sisler High's third annual Game On event.video
Souris man charged with 3 counts of gross indecency dating back decades
A prominent member of the business community in Souris, Man. has been charged with three counts of gross indecency.
Labour leader accuses NDP brass of interfering with upcoming leadership race
There was more trouble Thursday within Manitoba's New Democratic Party as a key labour leader accused two party officials of interfering in the party's upcoming leadership race.
Melissa Auf der Maur mulls Hole reunion to support social services in U.S.
It's been years since she played on stage with Hole and Smashing Pumpkins, but Canadian musician Melissa Auf der Maur said a Hole reunion might be in her future as a reaction to new U.S. President Donald Trump.
Winnipeg Harvest head says goodbye to joyous career at food bank
The longtime executive director of Winnipeg Harvest is set to retire this June, the food bank announced Thursday.video
Tanya Tagaq says her Facebook account was temporarily suspended over seal fur photo
Award-winning Inuk throat singer Tanya Tagaq says Facebook has apologized for suspending her account after she posted a photo of a seal fur.
Friday February 03, 2017
Video Mask-changing dancer shows off moves ahead of Chinese New Year celebrations in Winnipeg
A skilled mask-changing dancer will be part of a troupe from Sichuan province who will perform in Winnipeg for Chinese New Year celebrations. It's all organized by the Chengdu Culture Exchange Troupe and Manitoba Great Wall Performing Arts. The show's on Feb. 4.
New Canadians to pledge honour for Indigenous treaties in revised citizenship oath
New Canadians will soon promise to honour treaties with Indigenous peoples as part of their oath of citizenship. The mandate letter for new Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen lists making the change to the swearing-in ceremony as one of his key priorities.video
-
by
The chair of the Brandon School Division says a funding increase from the provincial government will do little to cover the increasing costs of educating students in Manitoba's second largest city and trustees may have to make cuts or raise taxes to make up the difference.
-
CBC Investigates Workers may have been exposed to Ebola, HIV and TB at Winnipeg lab, reports reveal
More than a dozen employees may have been exposed to infectious contaminants in incidents at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg over a 22-month period.video
