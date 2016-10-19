Top Story
Iranian U of M med student cancels plans for coveted conference in U.S.
Aman Montazeri was full of anticipation after he won a coveted award and was invited for a paid trip to one of the top neurology conferences in North America. More
New Man wanted after theft at Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame
Winnipeg police are looking for a 54-year-old man after a large quantity of sports memorabilia was stolen from the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame on Monday.
-
Non-Muslims show solidarity with Muslim women on World Hijab Day
In the wake of a U.S. travel ban on certain Muslim-majority countries and the deadly shootings at a Quebec mosque this week, non-Muslims across the world donned the hijab Wednesday in solidarity with Muslim women.video
-
Support and solidarity: How Manitobans can help Muslim refugees
by
The Canadian Muslim Women's Institute says it's preparing for a surge of asylum seekers coming from the United States.
-
'I don't really feel safe': RRC students react to rash of stabbings in Exchange District
One man stabbed six people in Winnipeg's Exchange District and he's now under arrest, Winnipeg police say.video
-
Pallister says 'race war' was 'wrong choice of words' but won't apologize for night-hunting comments
by
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says referring to the dispute over night hunting as "becoming a race war" was the wrong choice of words.video
-
Recap Jets down Blues to extend dominance over Central rivals
Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist, Jacob Trouba scored a key third-period goal, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3 on Tuesday night.read comments video
-
'We saw what happened in the airports': Asylum seekers from U.S. surge into Manitoba
The number of refugees scrambling across the Canada-U.S. border, cutting through snowy fields to seek asylum in Manitoba, has soared since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency, Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council staff say.read comments video
-
Opinion Language matters: Growing Islamophobia paved the way to Quebec City mosque shooting
by
'The nightmare I have feared since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks has become a reality,' says Shahina Siddiqui.
-
Bernadette Smith named NDP candidate for Point Douglas
Bernadette Smith has been nominated as the NDP candidate for the Point Douglas byelection.
-
U of W academic workers get 10 to 23% wage hike in 1st agreement
Tutors, teaching assistants and lab demonstrators are among the academic workers at the University of Winnipeg who will see a significant wage increase under a new collective agreement.
-
Winnipeg Transit warns riders about delays recharging Peggo cards
Peggo card users are experiencing delays recharging their transit cards at some stores.
-
Man's death not suspicious but theft of gun from scene under investigation
Police in Brandon, Man. are looking for information after a man’s property was taken from the scene of his death last November.
-
What Brian Pallister has said about night hunting
by
Since mid-January, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has been under fire for comments he made about night hunting, saying the practice is leading to a “race war.”
-
Former Manitoba minister ousted from NDP caucus after harassment allegations
A former Manitoba cabinet minister accused of sexual harassment has been kicked out of the NDP caucus.video
-
Suspect in mosque shooting a moderate conservative turned extremist, say friends, classmates
by
A shy chess-player, a bullied introvert, a moderate conservative turned far-right troll — these are the descriptions being offered of Alexandre Bissonnette since he was accused of perpetrating a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque.
-
Shocking loss doesn't deter Jennifer Jones from Olympic goal
by
Manitoba skip Jennifer Jones is as determined as ever to achieve her ultimate goal in 2017 after failing to qualify for next month's Scotties Tournament of Hearts. "It's about performing well in December," at the 2018 Olympic curling trials in Ottawa.
-
Man charged, 2 others sought in homicide of Trenten Balonyk
One person has been arrested and police are looking for two more in connection with the death of a man in West End Winnipeg.
-
'We're in a fragile situation': Manitoba communities brace for possible major spring flooding
by
People in southwestern Manitoba are preparing for what could be another major flood this spring while the wounds of the flood of 2014 are still visible.
-
Cree bilingual class holds special meaning for Winnipeg dad, teacher
by
Russell Murdock knew right away he wanted his son Kingston enrolled in a Cree bilingual class, when it first became available in Winnipeg last fall.
-
I-TIP: SHOPPING FOR A REALTOR
by
I-TIP: the client/agent relationship is pretty important when you consider that real estate is the biggest purchase of most people's lives. What should you expect from your real estate agent?video
-
Propane truck fire shuts down Highway 10 near Brandon
Highway 10 north of Brandon was closed for a short period of time Monday afternoon after a truck caught fire at a propane depot just outside the city.
-
'This is Canada': Winnipeggers gather after Quebec City mosque shooting
Winnipeggers gathered at two locations Monday night to hold a vigil and pray for victims of the mosque shooting in Quebec City Sunday night.
-
Premier's office disputes 'racist' night-hunting comments attributed to Pallister in Maclean's
by
Maclean's magazine is standing by its reporting after Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister denied making inflammatory comments about Indigenous hunters.video
-
Hospital parking fee opponent vows to continue fight after feds dismiss petition
Collin Kennedy says the fight against his cancer and hospital parking fees will continue after a disappointing response to his Canada-wide petition to push for the federal government to step in.
-
Quebec City mosque shooting victims include businessman, professor and fathers of young children
The victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting include a grocer who helped newcomers settle, an esteemed food scientist who fled violence in Algeria to make a better life for his family, a programming analyst for the Quebec government, two friends from Guinea, and a pharmacy worker known for his kindness.
-
Attacks prompt more security at Red River College's downtown campus
Red River College is stepping up security measures at its Exchange District campus after two students were recently attacked during the attempted theft of their cell phones.
-
Bowman vows to fight Islamophobia 'with every fibre of my being' after mosque attack
Mayor Brian Bowman condemned and denounced the attack on worshippers at the Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City.video
-
Mark Edward Grant couldn't be excluded from DNA results, says lab director
by
A judge heard testimony from Dr. Amarjit Chahal on Monday as the retrial of Mark Grant, accused of second-degree murder in the the death of Candace Derksen, entered its third week.
-
'It creates chaos': Winnipeg immigration lawyer on Trump's travel ban
by
Trump's travel ban causes chaos in immigration system said Winnipeg immigration lawyer Reis Pagtakhan, and that chaotic system could benefit Canada.video
-
Waze traffic app could put police officers in danger, says union
by
The president of the union representing Winnipeg police says a new city-approved traffic app could be putting officers' lives in danger.
-
Winnipeg mosque won't lock 'house of God' in wake of Quebec shooting
Some Muslims in Winnipeg say the mass shooting in Quebec has alarmed and distressed them, but it won't make them secure the doors to their mosques.video
-
Southwestern Manitoba faces high risk of spring floods
Southwestern Manitoba is facing a high risk of spring floods, while other parts of the province could also be in store for high waters after the snow melts, the hydrologic forecast centre says.video
-
Thousands of Manitobans get a grip on winter with help from tire loan program
A winter tire loan program introduced in September 2014 is getting traction with tens of thousands of Manitoba drivers.
