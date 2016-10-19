Top Story
What 5 Winnipeg refugees say about Trump's travel ban
Refugees in Winnipeg are speaking out against U.S. president Donald Trump's sweeping ban on all Syrian refugees and visitors from seven predominantly Muslim countries. More
Iranian Winnipeggers turned away from flight to U.S. for academic conference
A husband and wife studying at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg are coming to terms with new restrictions after they say they were turned away from a flight to California on Saturday because of a new executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump.
New Shopping south of the border could get easier as North Dakota mulls increasing Sunday hours
Manitoba shoppers who head down to Grand Forks, N.D. for a bargain know that they have to sleep in on Sundays — the state's "blue law" keeps Sunday shopping hours limited to 12-6 p.m.
Canadian dual citizens can travel freely to the U.S. despite Trump travel ban
Canadian citizens can travel freely to the United States despite U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping immigration order that bans visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries, the Prime Minister's Office says.video
Jennifer Jones out of Manitoba Scotties
Jennifer Jones is out of Manitoba's Scotties Tournament of Hearts after she lost in the semifinals to Darcy Robertson this morning.
Knife thrown at Brandon woman leaves puncture wound
Brandon police are investigating after a woman had a knife thrown at her Saturday night.
National recall issued for ageLOC TR90 Protein Boost powder
A protein powder is being recalled across Canada because it contains milk that's not declared on the label.
Innovation, tradition and a mysterious basement: Winnipeg New Music Festival kicks off for 26th year running
A car used as a percussion instrument, a chamber performance in a long-empty basement and a 12-hour concert in an old rave hall: Just a few of the festivities on the agenda for this year's New Music Festival in Winnipeg.
New bid for Manitoba-Ontario UNESCO boreal forest deal
A third attempt is underway to get international recognition for a large section of boreal forest along the Manitoba-Ontario boundary.
Car crashes party after plowing into Winnipeg restaurant
The owner of a Winnipeg restaurant is shaken up after a car plowed into her Elmwood business Saturday night.
Respecting treaty rights: Night hunting lessons from former Saskatchewan legislator
In 1998, the moose population was down, Métis hunting rights were caught up in a court battle and Saskatchewan partnered with Indigenous leaders to limit “spotlighting,” a controversial hunting technique.
Video Sick of winter? Break up with it, Winnipeg teacher tells students
Think there's nothing funny about this winter? Winnipeg teacher Scott Durling was surprised by the humour he saw when he asked his Grade 8 English students to write break-up letters to winter.video
Opinion Hot potato can be fun — but not when it's the baby who might get dropped
From the minute my eldest was born, I felt like his father and I had started the world’s longest game of Baby Hot Potato. As we struggled to find child care, we learned to play BHP with grandparents, babysitters, doctors, nannies and daycare workers.
Prime Minister's Office allays fears saying Canadian dual citizens not affected by U.S. travel ban
Confusion, fear and panic were just some of the emotions weighing on Canadian dual-nationals as news emerged that they might be denied entry to the United States as part of President Donald Trump's ban on refugees and travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries.
91 former Winnipeg renters entitled to forgotten money: are you among them?
More than 90 former Winnipeg tenants have thousands of dollars with their names on it, waiting to be claimed before time runs out. After two years, the money is considered forfeited to the Crown and goes into a special fund.
'What's better than hockey on the street?': Osborne Village Classic ball hockey tournament hits the streets
For the third year running, ball hockey took over a portion of Osborne Village this weekend for the area's annual Winter Classic tournament.video
Man drunk-dials police, gets arrested for outstanding warrant
A man called 911 on Thursday "for no apparent reason other than he was intoxicated," Brandon police said in a release.
Man stabbed outside Yellow Dog Tavern in Winnipeg
A man was stabbed outside the Yellow Dog Tavern in Winnipeg's Exchange District Friday.
Hurry hard! New ice game crokicurl debuts in Winnipeg
Crokicurl — the new ice game that combines crokinole and curling — has seen what are believed to be its very first games in Winnipeg.
Man accused of killing Candace Derksen has long history of victimizing girls
Mark Edward Grant, the man facing a retrial in the killing 13-year-old Candace Derksen, has spent much of his adult life behind bars. He self-reported to the Parole Board of Canada his first sexual assault occurred on a female when he was just 14.
Hatchet found in Brandon man's pants during search, police say
A 23-year-old Brandon man with a hatchet in his pants was probably not happy to be searched by police.
Cave diver Jill Heinerth tells Winnipeg kids to dream big
Jill Heinerth, one of the world's top marine explorers, has a message to kids: dream big.
Southwestern Manitoba health authority giving naloxone in free take-home kits
A Manitoba health authority is handing out nalaxone, the potentially life-saving fentanyl antidote, in free kits to anyone who's at risk of an opioid overdose.
Analysis Trudeau got an earful during town hall tour: Here are the top concerns
Justin Trudeau heard plenty from Canadians as he crisscrossed the country on a national town hall tour this month with voters turning out in droves to profess their admiration for the prime minister but also to air concerns about the direction his nascent government is heading on a number of top files.read comments video
Struggling HMV Canada goes into receivership, set to close stores
HMV Canada's stores are facing closure within a few months after an Ontario court approved an application to place the company into receivership.
REVIEW Holy terror: RMTC's 'puppets behaving badly' comedy Hand to God delivers raunchy laughs
All hell breaks loose when an evil puppet takes over in Robert Askins's raunchy Hand to God, but the results are devilishly funny in the dark comedy at the Royal MTC.
Nursing students say new entry exam is failing them; only 27 per cent of Francophone students pass
Canadian nursing students are calling for changes to the current entry-to-practice exam which they say is loaded with American content and lacks Canadian context.
Analysis RCMP police HQ investigation doesn't preclude a public inquiry into Winnipeg scandals
Mayor's call for an inquiry has nothing to do with criminal investigations and everything to do with shining a light on what happened in Winnipeg's past.
Right of way: First Nations fighting Manitoba government over access road
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is backing two First Nations communities who are in a battle with the province over a road they say is vital to their treaty rights.
Take my class, Indigenous studies prof tells Manitoba premier after 'racist' comments
Indigenous activists and members of Manitoba's NDP and Liberal parties are calling recent comments made by Premier Brian Pallister about night hunting inflammatory, disgusting and racist.
