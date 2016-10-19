Top Story
Environment Canada issues fog advisories for central, southern Manitoba
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for central and southern Manitoba, warning fog will reduce visibility to near zero. More
Winnipeg should adopt Vision Zero to end traffic fatalities, bike advocate says
Bike Winnipeg executive director Mark Cohoe says the city should look to Sweden's Vision Zero to make the city safer for cyclists, drivers and pedestrians.
Red River Basin Commission warns Manitoba of spring flooding
The grounds are saturated, many rivers are full and the Red River Basin Commission is warning that another flood season could be on the way for Manitoba.
Thousands join Winnipeg Women's March in solidarity with March on Washington
Thousands of people have joined a march in Winnipeg in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington.video
Warm weather closes river skating trail, Forks rinks
The dramatic turn in weather in Winnipeg has closed the city’s popular Red River Mutual Trail.
Loss of business could force McDonald's to reconsider nut decision, food security expert says
A food safety expert says the backlash against McDonald's for its decision to add nuts that are not individually packaged to some menu items may force the fast-food chain to reverse its decision.
Brandon U prof discovers new species of prehistoric Canadian palm
A researcher has identified a new species of small palm that once grew in Canada — millions of years ago.
Recap Jets take flight in 3rd to sink Blues
Bryan Little scored twice on the power play and Ondrej Pavelec set a franchise record for saves in a period as the Winnipeg Jets handed the St. Louis Blues their third straight loss with a 5-3 victory on Saturday.read comments video
Cases connected to dead police officer accused of drug trafficking under review
A Winnipeg defence lawyer says charges against three of his clients have been stayed after he raised concerns with the Crown about the level of involvement of veteran police officer, Trent Milan, who was arrested and charged with 34 offences before his death in October.
LIVE BLOG RECAP A look at the Women's March, as it happened
In a global exclamation of defiance and solidarity, more than 1 million people rallied Saturday at women's marches in Washington, D.C., and cities around the world to send President Donald Trump an emphatic message on his first full day in office.
-
'There isn't a best card out there': How to choose a credit card that works for you
Credit cards with a lower interest rate may be more worthwhile than rewards cards for some people.
Noise Complaint: Winnipeg musicians, comedians take the stage for Trump-themed show
As the inaugural festivities came to a close south of the border, a group of Winnipeg-based comedians and musicians teamed up for their own show inspired by U.S. politics — but with a very different tone.
Opinion Hysteria, medical mysteries and bias: sometimes university helps with life
When I came down with a host of symptoms that doctors didn't understand, it seemed they saw me as a middle-aged, hysterical, crazy hypochondriac. Suddenly, my liberal arts education was useful to me in a whole new way.
Kapyong Barracks demolition will begin in 2017, federal government says
After consultation with the public, the federal government says it plans to go ahead with the demolition of Winnipeg's Kapyong Barracks.
Night hunting 'becoming a race war,' says Premier Brian Pallister
Premier Brian Pallister is coming under fire for saying divisions between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people over night hunting are "becoming a race war."video audio
'Queer Hutterite': Photographer reflects on colony life in documentary
The life of a 24-year-old photographer who grew up on a Hutterite colony in rural Manitoba before moving to Calgary after coming out as gay — is at the centre of a documentary nominated for a couple of Canadian Screen Awards.audio
Touching twine with bare hands a concern, DNA analyst at Candace Derksen retrial says
Details regarding the intricacies of DNA collection became so complex at the Candace Derksen retrial on Friday that at times, the judge had difficulty following the explanations and asked Mark Grant's defence lawyer to slow down.
Indigenous rights activist set to be named NDP byelection candidate
An indigenous activist is set to carry the NDP banner in an upcoming Manitoba byelection.
Manitoba wants $1.7M Port of Churchill lawsuit dismissed
Manitoba says a lawsuit launched against the province in December by a subsidiary of OmniTrax should be dismissed with costs in a statement of defence submitted Monday.
Winnipeg woman going to Guantanamo Bay for 9/11 hearings
Ellen Judd will sit through a week of 9/11 pre-trial hearings at Guantanamo Bay starting Monday.
Year-long delays in child apprehension hearings devastate Indigenous families, chiefs tell court
The year-long wait for court hearings that parents can face after their children are seized by Child and Family Services is another way the justice system is failing First Nations, Manitoba chiefs argued in court Friday.
Police ask for witnesses after woman hit by sidewalk snow-clearing machine
Winnipeg police are asking for tips from anyone who saw a woman in her 60s get hit by a sidewalk snow-clearing machine near the Health Sciences Centre in December.
Winnipeg senior drives scooter on streets to avoid snowy sidewalks
A Winnipeg senior is sick of driving her scooter on the street because the sidewalks are too snowy.
A Dog's Purpose video controversy nixes red-carpet debut, Canadian previews
The Hollywood premiere of A Dog's Purpose has been cancelled amid growing concern and calls to boycott the shot-in-Canada film, following the release of a video — purportedly from the movie set — showing a distressed German shepherd being forced into turbulent water.
Recap Trump leads standing ovation for Hillary Clinton at inaugural lunch
Donald Trump told the inaugural lunch crowd he was "very honoured" when he heard Hillary Clinton and her husband, former president Bill Clinton, were coming. Follow CBC correspondents on Capitol Hill and around the world as the new U.S. presidency begins.
Winnipegger headed to Washington as women on both sides of border join anti-Trump march
Winnipeg human rights activist Rosie O'Connor wants her voice to be among those heard at Saturday's Women's March on Washington, which is expected to see thousands of people to protest Donald Trump's election and issue a call for equality.
Officer accused of breaking suspect's wrist cleared by police watchdog
A police officer accused of breaking the wrist of a male arrested in Long Plain First Nation has been cleared by Manitoba's police watchdog.
Police investigate homicide after man found dead in West End
Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a home on Sherbrook Street.
Dancing in both worlds: Navigating life as a 2-spirited championship jigger and drag queen
Ryan Richard is one of the most accomplished jiggers in Manitoba. He started jigging at the age of one and won his first jigging competition at the age of three. While growing up in Sandy Bay First Nation he said that he always knew he was two-spirited.
Updated Winnipeg girl, 5, helps other kids with clothing drive
A five-year-old Winnipeg girl wants other kids to have the same opportunities she does, so she's launched her second clothing drive to help them out.video
-
This weekend there is a big festival at a ski hill on Falcon Lake, a comedy show at Wee Johnny's, a big party at the Winnipeg Art Gallery and European Vacation is playing again at The Good Will.
-
Candidates for the Conservative party leadership squared off at a leadership forum on Thursday night that covered an array of issues ranging from carbon pricing to the role of the federal government with respect to Indigenous people to Canada's obligations to NATO.
-
The twine Candace Derksen’s body was bound with was tied with six unsophisticated knots and wrapped 10 times around the teen’s wrists and ankles, according to testimony from a knot expert at Day 4 of Mark Grant's retrial for Candace's killing.
-
A national animal welfare group filed a complaint with Manitoba authorities after a video surfaced online showing a dog being forced into churning water during the production of the soon-to-be released film A Dog's Purpose. An animal safety worker has also been suspended.video
-
Budget flight company NewLeaf has cancelled more flights in Ontario, B.C., Alberta and Nova Scotia for the next few weeks.
Genie Bouchard out of Australian Open after 3-set loss
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard is out of the Australian Open after losing her third-round match to American CoCo Vandeweghe, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5, Thursday in Melbourne.read comments video
Winnipeggers rate city snow clearing in new poll
Most Winnipeggers think snow clearing of streets is done well and quickly by city crews but when it comes to sidewalks, well, that's a different story.
