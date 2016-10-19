Top Story
-
New Former Winnipeg CAO got $200K 'secret commission' for helping contractor, RCMP allege
Manitoba RCMP allege the former head of Winnipeg's public service gave inside information about the city's new police headquarters to a firm that paid him $200,000 — and then he shared the money with the city's former mayor. Legal counsel for the former mayor and chief administrative officer said the payment was part of an Arizona land deal. More
More News
-
New Letters from 450 Winnipeg students prompt school visit from PM Trudeau
Manitobans, including hundreds of students, will have the chance to pose questions directly to the prime minister today, as Justin Trudeau arrives in town this afternoon for a town hall at Caboto Centre in Winnipeg and a visit to a River Heights elementary school.video
-
CBC IN STANDING ROCK Resolve remains to protest after Trump but tactics may change
by
Among U.S. President Donald Trump's first moves upon taking office was to issue an executive memo ordering that the approval process for the Dakota Access pipeline be expedited.
-
Sugar-wine makers target Winnipeg millennials with online retail, delivery
A couple of Winnipeg 20-somethings say the deregulation of Manitoba’s liquor industry has opened the door to their new, small business.
-
Manitoba man stuck with $118K in medical bills after emergency treatment in U.S.
by
A Manitoba man is calling for the province to pay $118,000 in medical bills for an emergency heart procedure that he says he was forced to get in the U.S. as he waited for the province to airlift him to a Winnipeg hospital.
-
Justice system needs overhaul or more cases will be thrown out: former Manitoba deputy AG
A former Manitoba deputy justice minister says he wants to see major changes to the province’s legal system to streamline court proceedings after a judge dismissed a case involving child sexual assault charges because of lengthy delays.
-
Scientist spoke about 'solving' Candace Derksen cold case before accused went to trial, defence lawyer says
by
A senior scientist's qualifications and reliability were challenged at the Candace Derksen murder retrial Wednesday, and the defence even suggested she spoke publicly about solving the cold case while it was still before the courts.video
-
Man accused of killing Tina Fontaine wants review of police actions
A man accused of killing a Winnipeg girl whose body was found in the Red River is waiting to see whether he will get a review of his treatment by police.
-
Natural gas prices to rise in Manitoba
The province’s Public Utilities Board has approved an increase in primary gas prices. For a typical residential customer, the hike will be about 4.5 per cent, or $32 per year the PUB said.
-
Violence at Winnipeg high school sends 1 person to hospital
One person was sent to hospital and another has been arrested after a serious incident at a Winnipeg high school on Wednesday.
-
Liquor and Gaming Authority seeks office space outside downtown
by
Amalgamating liquor and gambling regulation in Manitoba may cost downtown Winnipeg a few good workers. The Liquor and Gaming Authority has released an expression of interest for new office space that doesn't include downtown.
-
Police turn up heat on fentanyl suppliers by boosting cash rewards for tips
The Winnipeg Police Service is cranking up efforts to find those responsible for fentanyl and carfentanil being on the streets.
-
Man accused of sexually assaulting child walks free due to court delays
The case against a Manitoba man accused of sexually assaulting and making death threats against a young girl has been tossed out of court due to "an unreasonable delay" in getting to trial.
-
Heavy snow collapses roofs of historic buildings in Manitoba town
by
Its main street has been featured in major movies thanks to its old-style midwestern charm but now the picturesque Manitoba town of Hartney has a different look thanks to mother nature.video
-
Random bear spray attacks appear connected, police say
Bear spray attacks on two people within an hour of each other on Sunday appear to have been random and are being treated as connected, police say.
-
Shame and Prejudice art exhibit looks at '150 years of Indigenous experience' in Canada
by
Canada 150 celebrations are underway across the country, but not everyone is celebrating. Cree artist Kent Monkman’s new exhibit, Shame and Prejudice: The Story of Resilience, is a sobering look at the treatment of Indigenous people since settlers arrived 150 years ago.
-
Police have 'huge obligation' to track down online threats, officer says after 16-year-old charged
After a 16-year-old was charged with uttering threats on social media against a Winnipeg high school, police are reminding the public that criminal online comments won't stay anonymous for long.
-
City may go it alone rather than wait for province on Dakota Collegiate field funding
by
A Winnipeg councillor hopes to cut some strings attached to funds promised years ago by the city to help build a new field this summer at Dakota Collegiate.
-
Transgender woman from Nelson House, Man., attacked New Year's Day
by
Aalayna Spence says she was brutally attacked in Nelson House, Man., for being transgender, but she’s not going to let the violence silence her.
-
Opinion Leaked A Dog's Purpose video shows how animal welfare takes a back seat to profit
by
The dog in the clip is making money for the production, at the expense of his own comfort and security. That is the definition of exploitation.
-
Woman stabbed in Winnipeg's West End
A woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition after she was stabbed in the upper body on Monday evening.
-
Former top NDP staffer charged with fraud
Heather Grant-Jury, who once worked as a top aide to former premier Greg Selinger, has been charged with fraud.
-
'9 years is a very long time to wait': Claudette Osborne's mother pleads for information at vigil
Brenda Osborne wiped the tears from her eyes as she spoke to family and friends in Winnipeg about the pain she feels, as another year passes without any information about her missing daughter.
-
Canine controversy could ripple into Manitoba's film industry, A Dog's Purpose producer says
A Manitoba-made film mired in controversy could have fallout for the province’s film industry, the producer says.
-
Mark Grant 'always on the run,' witness testifies at Candace Derksen murder retrial
by
A Winnipeg man who lived in Elmwood and was an acquaintance of Mark Grant’s when Candace Derksen went missing told court Tuesday Grant was “always on the run”.
-
Photos Nature sculpts 'ethereal' 3-metre-high icescapes on Lake Winnipeg shores
by
Crystalline three-metre-tall ice formations are drawing crowds of visitors to the shores of Winnipeg Beach, Man., this January.
-
Recap Jets fall to Sharks in Laine's return
by
Patrick Marleau scored the game-winner with 4:33 left in the third period as the San Jose Sharks extended their win streak to six games with a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.read comments video
-
Defence lawyers want public inquiry into dead police officer's actions
by
A handful of federal prosecutions have already been tossed after defence lawyers argued the involvement of Winnipeg police officer Trent Milan, who was arrested and charged with 34 offences before his death in October, tainted the evidence against their clients.
-
St. Boniface chief medical officer 'shocked and stressed' after losing job
Dr. Hussam M. Azzam says he is "shocked and stressed," after he says he was fired as chief medical officer for St. Boniface Hospital for criticizing the Israeli government.
-
Manitoba launches ad campaign critical of federal health plan
by
Manitoba is launching an online ad campaign against the federal government's health-care funding plan and is hinting other provinces may follow suit.
-
Manitoba First Nation gas station allegedly offers non-Indigenous customers tax-free sales
There are allegations employees at a First Nation-owned gas station north of Winnipeg offers non-indigenous customers tax-free cigarettes and gas.
-
Winnipeg woman found not guilty of assaulting police officer
Lana Sinclair has been found not guilty of assaulting a police officer after an altercation on Halloween in 2014.
-
Minister won't say whether night hunting ban is on the table
by
Municipal leaders from western Manitoba say they are optimistic new night hunting restrictions which would apply to Indigenous hunters are in the works.
-
Woman sues police, CFS for accusing her of killing toddler stepsister
by
The stepsister of a toddler who died in 2014 says she has been stigmatized as a child killer in her home communities after she was wrongly charged with manslaughter.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Friday
Chance of flurries
-4°C
Saturday
Sunny
-4°C
Sunday
Sunny
-6°C
Monday
Snow
-2°C
Tuesday
A mix of sun and cloud
-9°C
Live News
Promo Boxes
This Week in Manitoba
Must Watch
-
Historic buildings in Hartney destroyed by heavy snow
1:12
Five of the 11 historic buildings that line East Railway Street are being prepared for demolition after their roofs couldn't handle the excessive snow that has fallen in southwestern Manitoba in the last two months.
-
Blondie's burger experience
1:41
The owner of Blondie's restaurant is looking to hand her burger recipe and business over to the right buyer, after more than 26 years.
Special Coverage
Send Us Your News
Submit your breaking news, stories, photos and videos.
email: talkback@cbc.ca
Channels & Frequencies
Winnipeg: Radio One: 89.3 FM & 990 AM
Radio Two: 98.3 FM
Find your local CBC Channels & Frequencies »
Schedule
The Radio/Television schedule requires JavaScript.
-
Join us for Chinese New Year
Celebrate the year of the Fire Rooster on Saturday, February 4
-
Chill out on the WAG rooftop
Join us for the Arctic Chill Out family day on January 29
-
This Is That's 150 Years of Canada tour
This award-winning satirical show will be in Winnipeg on February 9. Grab your tickets today.
-
Take a tour of CBC Manitoba
Meet the hosts you love and watch as local radio and news programs come together each day
-
WIN
Contests that exercise your whits to reward you
Check out cool contests lined up on CBC Radio One and CBC Winnipeg News. Enter now!
Most Viewed
- Arena roof collapses 1 hour after kids finish skating
- Nature sculpts 'ethereal' 3-metre-high icescapes on Lake Winnipeg shores
- Manitoba man stuck with $118K in medical bills after emergency treatment in U.S.
- Man sprayed in face by attacker on doorstep of Winnipeg home
- Violence at Winnipeg high school sends 1 person to hospital
- Woman sues police, CFS for accusing her of killing toddler stepsister
- 'You are taking the food from my fridge': Indigenous hunter shoots down regulating night hunting
- Owner of Blondie's looks to flip burger joint on to the right buyer
- Medically assisted deaths could save millions in health care spending: Report
Marketsquare features local listings and deals from CBC partners
- Resolve remains to protest after Trump but tactics may change
- Italian officials say all bodies recovered from avalanche site
- Trump's 'great wall': How much will it cost? Who's paying?
- Mexico's Pena Nieto threatens to cancel Trump visit after border wall order
- Mark Zuckerberg buys big chunk of Hawaii, builds wall and angers locals
- Conservative caucus in Quebec City: 3 challenges facing Ambrose's team
- Proposed class action against Air Miles goes on despite expiry cancellation
- How 2 Canadians led nearly 200 companies they claim to know nothing about
- Wireless networks of Telus, Bell and Rogers 'evenly matched,' report finds
- Ontario Liberals find a useful enemy in Kevin O'Leary: Robyn Urback
- $1M security bill for idled ferry, N.L. taxpayers pick up tab
- 'Whatever means necessary': How these insiders tricked Loblaws shoppers into signing up for credit cards
- Richmond warden says forensic audit wasn't worth it as costs pile up
- Kids in provincial care staying longer in hotels and other 'last resort' places
- Alzheimer's patient allowed to leave secure unit with man once accused of defrauding her
Analysis
- Keystone XL could be Canada's last big oil export pipeline
- Why the spy trade is such a booming industry: Brian Stewart
- Trump takes charge: How NAFTA renegotiations might unfold
- Liberal cabinet retreat in Calgary well-timed as electoral tests loom
- Like Trump, Kevin O'Leary only needs voters to take him seriously: Aaron Wherry
- Nearly half of national park ecosystems rate as 'fair' or 'poor' in Parks Canada report
- 3 challenges on Conservative minds as caucus gathers in Quebec City
- Watchdog's report slams military for treatment of ill, injured cadets
- Trump will turn on Canada, warns former Mexican congressman
- Canada can manage relationships with China and U.S. at same time, says John McCallum
- 'Too little too late': Class action lawsuit targeting Air Miles will continue
- Wireless networks of Telus, Bell and Rogers 'evenly matched,' report finds
- Dow Jones closes above 20,000 just days after Trump swearing-in
- AltaGas launches $8.4-billion takeover of U.S. power company WGL Holdings
- Restaurants seek symbolic 'sanctuary' status amid U.S. immigration crackdown
- Burlington woman spent 6 days without lungs thanks to new, life-saving procedure
- Private donor steps in where government 'failed' on First Nation suicide crisis, chief says
- Manitoba man stuck with $118K in medical bills after emergency treatment in U.S.
- WHO seeks new leader to rebuild damaged reputation
- Breastfeeding 'lactivists' may be doing more harm than good, says author
- Mary Tyler Moore, whose career 'inspired a generation of women,' dead at 80
- In a world of 'alternative facts,' sales soar for George Orwell's 1984
- Malawi adoption claim 'untrue,' Madonna declares
- Shame and Prejudice art exhibit looks at '150 years of Indigenous experience' in Canada
- Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks dead
- Wireless networks of Telus, Bell and Rogers 'evenly matched,' report finds
- Privacy experts call for rules on government monitoring social media
- U.S. agency employees refuse to be muzzled by Trump administration
- New Canadian quantum computer called twice as powerful as last one, but what does that mean?
- Many U.S. states confused in light of EPA contract freeze by White House
Interactives
- Obama wanted to improve U.S. image abroad — what went wrong?
- 'It's not such a secret anymore': Check out Episode 8 of Who Killed Alberta Williams?
- CBC goes to the front lines in the battle for Aleppo
- Kept in the dark: The story behind the kidnapping of Canadians John Ridsdel and Robert Hall
- 'We're here to preserve life': Come aboard a ship that saves asylum seekers in the Mediterranean
- Resolve remains to protest after Trump but tactics may change
- Justin Trudeau pressed on Indigenous support at Saskatoon town hall
- Yukon gov't, First Nations agree to 'one government' approach to mining
- Judge orders removal of blockade against northern Alberta pipeline construction
- Saskatoon students unveil 7th house built for First Nation
- How do you forgive yourself for failing at the Olympics?
- Mac Marcoux wins gold at para-alpine skiing worlds
- John Scott talks Tortorella, enforcers, Kessel, and becoming an all-star
- Frederik Andersen gets 2nd straight shutout as Leafs down Red Wings
- Serena overwhelms Lucic-Baroni to set up all-Williams Australian Open final