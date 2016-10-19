Top Story
Istanbul nightclub attack leaves at least 39 dead, 69 injured
An attack at an Istanbul nightclub early Sunday killed at least 39 people and wounded at least 69. More
Recap Islanders ground Jets with New Year's barrage
John Tavares and Ryan Strome each had a goal and an assist on Saturday as the New York Islanders downed the Winnipeg Jets 6-2.read comments video
'Severely impaired' pilot passed out in cockpit as passengers boarded Calgary flight
Calgary police have charged a pilot after he allegedly passed out from intoxication in the cockpit of a plane with 99 passengers and six crew members.video
Winnipeggers to go back in time at mysterious New Year's Eve party
Hundreds of Winnipeggers are getting ready to go back in time for a mysterious 1920s-themed New Year’s Eve party.
CBC Indigenous top newsmakers of 2016
Here are the top five stories of 2016, as chosen by editors at CBC Indigenous.
How to watch CBC's New Year's Eve specials on TV and online
For the first time in 50 years, CBC is ringing in the New Year with a cross-country spectacular. Get excited.
Appetizing architecture: Winnipeg family remakes old city hall out of gingerbread
It’s a challenge really only an architect and his family could tackle — a gingerbread remake of Winnipeg’s old city hall.
Bus fare, water rates and property taxes: Winnipeg's price hikes in 2017
A number of changes will come into effect when the clock strikes midnight including a small jump in bus ticket prices and a larger number on water and sewer bills.
'He's a super guy': Manitoba police officer drives stranded motorist home for Christmas
When Nancy McLennan arrived back in Manitoba on Christmas night from a vacation on the west coast, she wasn't expecting her car to have a dead battery, let alone what happened afterwards.
How to get home New Year's Eve
The champagne has been popped, the ball has dropped, and a new year has arrived. Now everyone in Winnipeg is trying to get home. So what are your options?video
Photos Photographers flock to Riding Mountain National Park to capture winter wonderland
With snow heavy on the branches the surreal images of Riding Mountain National Park in Manitoba are showcasing a winter wonderland which would even bring shivers to Jon Snow.
Analysis 2017 may be year the ground shakes in Manitoba politics
It was a year of political change in Manitoba that hasn't really been felt yet. That may change in 2017.video
Potlach, Las Posadas and cranberries: Sharing holiday traditions at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights
From picking cranberries near Churchill to making cabbage rolls, stories of different holiday traditions are hanging at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.
How tax and other changes coming Jan. 1 will affect your wallet
The turnover on the calendar doesn't just bring fireworks and a midnight toast. Here's a look at a few of the dollars-and-cents changes coming to pay stubs, tax returns and cash registers in the new year.video
Governor General urges Canadians to make Canada 'even better' in 2017
Canada should mark its 150th anniversary in 2017 by celebrating its diversity and working to achieve reconciliation with Aboriginal Peoples, Gov. Gen. David Johnston said in his New Year's message.read comments video
Mild end to 2016 in southern Manitoba
People won’t need too many layers to end 2016 in southern Manitoba.
'You become a shut-in': Winnipegger who uses wheelchair says snowstorms isolate people with disabilities
Around this time of year, Libby Zdriluk often finds herself relying on the kindness of strangers to get around.video
Snow tubes, skijoring and more: 5 ways to make the best of the white stuff
You may find it frightful, but there are more than a few delightful ways to enjoy winter weather in Manitoba.
Hospital parking fee opponent facing own mortality, but hopes cause will live on
It began as a publicity stunt, but a Winnipeg cancer patient's crusade against hospital fees has gone all the way to Parliament Hill, where hopes are high that health officials will limit hospitals' ability to charge for parking.video
Double the fireworks at The Forks this New Year's Eve
This year's New Years Eve party at The Forks will pack double the pyrotechnic punch as Winnipeg not only celebrates a new calendar year but also the start of a year-long celebration of Canada's 150 birthday.
Doctor frustrated with city response after paying $1,000 to clear sidewalk snow left by plow
A Winnipeg doctor is frustrated with the way the city handled his complaint about four feet of snow piled up in front of his North End clinic earlier this week.
After Trump's win, more U.S. students consider university in Canada
For some college-bound students distressed by the U.S. election of Donald Trump, Canadian universities are calling.
Police in Manitoba issue warrant, search for convicted sex offender
The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit, along with Winnipeg Police and the RCMP, are on the lookout for a 43-year-old convicted sex offender.
Business owners relieved, grateful after stolen ice-fishing shack recovered
Owners of a new Manitoba business are celebrating after an ice fishing shack that was stolen from the company on Christmas Eve was recovered on Friday afternoon.
K-9 unit calendar designer sues city police chief, officers
A Winnipeg man is suing the city police chief and a pair of officers after a traffic stop in 2015, during which he alleges police searched his bag without consent and pulled him out of his car.
Hunter from Thompson missing for nearly 2 months
RCMP are asking for help finding a hunter and trapper in northern Manitoba who has been missing for nearly two months.
Arctic researcher, comedian among 6 Winnipeggers honoured with Order of Canada appointments
Six Winnipeggers, whose work ranges from advocating for the underprivileged to studying some of the coldest places on earth, were appointed to the Order of Canada Friday.
Man charged with human trafficking, assaulting two women in Edmonton
An Edmonton man is facing human trafficking charges after two women were sold for sex and sexually assaulted. Omar Abdi Ahmed, 24 — also known as Jojo — is facing 18 charges, including receiving a financial or material benefit from sexual services, sexual assault and unlawful confinement.
Losing their language in the lottery: Immersion system frustrates French-speaking Manitoba family
A Brandon father says that the local school division's lottery-style selection process for spots at the city's only single-track French immersion school violates his family's minority language rights.video
-
Video Winnipeggers share the best thing to happen to them in 2016
What's the best thing that happened to you in 2016? We asked a few Winnipeggers that question.
Majority of Manitobans say marijuana should be sold in government-run stores once legalized: poll
The province’s largest union says the majority of Manitobans want marijuana sold in government-run stores if legalized, and is calling on the province to ensure that happens.
'Kind Samaritan' finds stolen hockey sticks intended for Cooper Nemeth memorial
About half of the sticks collected for use in a commemorative bench honouring the memory of Cooper Nemeth have been returned to the family, police say.
3 men charged after violent robbery at North End home
Three men face a slew of charges after four people were held against their will during a robbery early Thursday at a home in Winnipeg's North End.
The year the mayor cracked open his political piggybank
Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman entered 2016 sitting on a mountain of political capital. He wasn't afraid to whittle it down before the end of the year.video
-
Snow forecast to clog streets again this weekend
Much of southern Manitoba is under a snowfall warning as an Alberta clipper blows into the province Friday.
Winnipeggers share the best thing to happen to them in 2016
What's the best thing that happened to you in 2016? We asked a few Winnipeggers that question.
-
RAW: Mayor Brian Bowman on 2016's challenges
Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman speaks with CBC city hall reporter Bartley Kives about the last year and looks ahead to 2017.
Under the microscope
RCMP investigate offer of secret commission to Winnipeg police HQ project director
-
'high risk'
Former branch manager at Wellington West Capital fined $30K by regulator
-
'keep me quiet'
Taxi dispatcher says driver hugged, kissed her in cab
-
CBC Investigates
Ray Cormier was spotted burning trash outside apartment connected to Tina Fontaine's death
