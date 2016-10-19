Top Story
-
New Patrik Laine smiling, joking but still in concussion recovery
Things are looking a lot better for Winnipeg Jets' superstar rookie Patrik Laine since he was helped off the ice with a throbbing head and concussion after being crushed in a game on Saturday. More video
More News
-
House arrest handed to Manitoba teen who wanted to join ISIS
A Manitoba judge has decided against more jail time for a teen who planned to fight for ISIS overseas.
-
Updated 'Sausage stick' explosives seized by Winnipeg police
Police have seized explosives in Winnipeg as part of an investigation into trafficking and selling them.
-
New numbers show spike in refugees fleeing to Manitoba
by
The number of refugees illegally entering Manitoba near the Emerson border has doubled every year since 2013.
-
The Forks river trail opens for skating on Monday
Winnipeg's ever-popular river trail is ready for skaters and walkers and for the first time in three years, it goes along the Assiniboine from The Forks.
-
Video 'We're too damn cold': Winnipeg's 2 km skywalk system developed 'out of desperation'
by
In Winnipeg, there's a daily game to see how far you can go without setting foot outside in the city's downtown area — and if you play it right, you can make it two kilometres, or about nine blocks, without exposing your skin to the biting cold.video
-
RCMP hunt for man who escaped healing lodge on Manitoba First Nation
RCMP are searching for Leslie Bushie after the 25-year-old escaped from the O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi Healing Lodge, a corrections facility managed by Crane River First Nation.
-
Catholic church in Neepawa bursting at the seams due to immigration
by
If you're planning to attend St. Dominic's Roman Catholic Church in Neepawa, Man., on any given Sunday of the year, plan to arrive early or you might have to stand.
-
Winnipeg couple killed when ambulance crashes during Cuban vacation
Rozsa and Janos Boda were celebrating the new year and Janos’ 50th birthday with a vacation in Cuba when tragedy struck.video
-
Winnipeg's Sherbrook Pool reopens after 4-year closure
Sherbrook Pool has finally reopened — more than four years after an inspection caused its sudden closure.video
-
Chief makes it official: Point Douglas NDP MLA files resignation papers
Point Douglas MLA Kevin Chief turned in his resignation papers Monday morning so he can pursue opportunities in the private sector, Manitoba's New Democrats say.
-
From table to farm: Winnipeg moving closer to spreading sewage byproduct on fields
by
One day in the not-too-distant future, solid waste from Winnipeg sewage treatment will be spread on fields in gardens and farms.
-
Missing Selkirk woman Shereen Traverse found safe, RCMP say
A woman who went missing on Jan. 3 from Selkirk has been located and is safe, RCMP say.
-
Winnipeg family shoots, scores with elaborate outdoor rink
by
There are backyard hockey rinks, and then there is what Jeff and Leslie Scarcello have built for their family and the North Kildonan community — an ice rink fit for NHL greats, complete with a massive scoreboard, benches, plenty of extra hockey sticks and a firepit to warm up.
-
I-TIP: How to check your car for open recalls
by
There are millions of cars on Canadian roads under safety recalls. The I-Team shows you how you can check to make sure your car isn't one of them.video
-
Traffic ticket-fighter to launch class-action lawsuit challenging photo radar ticketing
The founder of a Winnipeg-based anti-photo radar group says he's making moves to launch a class-action lawsuit by the end of spring on behalf of all individuals who received tickets based on photo radar evidence.
-
Stranded driver dies; hit by semi while seeking help on Trans-Canada Highway
A man is dead after being hit by a semi-trailer on the Trans-Canada Highway between Ste. Anne and Richer early Sunday.
-
Jets' Patrik Laine out with concussion, no timetable for return
The Winnipeg Jets confirmed on Sunday that rookie forward Patrik Laine suffered a concussion as a result of an open-ice hit by Jake McCabe of the Sabres in Saturday's loss in Buffalo.video
-
Video Union Point Church: History and heart along Highway 75
For drivers heading down Highway 75 to the American border there’s one welcome sign they are headed in the right direction — a tiny white church perched between two lanes of high-speed traffic.video
-
Sweet sorrow: Family demolishes gingerbread version of Winnipeg's old city hall
After 40-odd hours of work painstakingly recreating Winnipeg's old city hall in miniature, using gingerbread, the MacKinnon family finally demolished it and got to snack on the rubble.
-
2 stabbed in Winnipeg's Exchange District
Two men are recovering after an early-morning stabbing in Winnipeg's Exchange District.video
-
'You can be loved': Asexual community calls for understanding, support
Kiana Jaymes is used to explaining what her sexual orientation means to people. There’s a lot of information about being gay, bi-sexual or transgender but less people know what it means to be asexual, she says.
-
Brandon man charged for refusing to do roadside alcohol test after vehicle rollover
A 21-year-old man from Brandon faces charges after his vehicle rolled early Sunday morning.
-
Pioneer bush planes touch down in Winnipeg in new exhibit
Cold! Genesis of a National Industry showcases the birth of Canada’s bush pilot industry in the 1920s and 1930s.
-
Driver slapped with nearly $240 ticket for driving with 'unsecured load' of snow on his van
A Winnipeg man was slapped with a nearly $240 ticket for driving with too much snow on the roof of his van.
-
5 reasons Canada's economy is looking up in 2017
by
Here are five reasons the economy could do a lot better than you might think this year.
-
Dedicated winter disc golfers set to battle each other and the elements
A tiny but hardy community of Winnipeggers are braving the cold for a winter disc golf tournament on Sunday.
-
Syrians thank Winnipeggers with music, food
The Freight House Recreation Centre was filled with the sounds and smells of Syria on Saturday.
-
Stolen hockey sticks intended for Cooper Nemeth memorial found for sale
Family of Cooper Nemeth is excited and grateful after a handful of stolen hockey sticks intended for a memorial to the slain teen were returned on Saturday, a family friend says.
-
Air Canada flight diverted to Winnipeg after mechanical problems
An Air Canada flight heading to Toronto from Fort McMurray was diverted to Winnipeg on Saturday after experiencing a mechanical problem.
-
Winnipeg police catch man wanted for kidnapping, attempted murder
A man wanted for kidnapping and attempted murder has been caught by police.
-
Recap Patrik Laine injured, Jets blow 2-goal lead against Sabres
by
Brian Gionta scored midway in the third period and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to defeat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Saturday.read comments video
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Tuesday
Periods of light snow
-17°C
Wednesday
Sunny
-21°C
Thursday
Sunny
-21°C
Friday
Sunny
-18°C
Saturday
Sunny
-7°C
Live News
Promo Boxes
-
Analysis
Legends of the snowfall: Busting a few myths about Winnipeg's winter
-
Video
Union Point Church: History and heart along Highway 75
-
Unsecured load
Driver slapped with nearly $240 ticket for driving with 'unsecured load' of snow on his van
-
Asexual
'You can be loved': Asexual community calls for understanding, support
This Week in Manitoba
Must Watch
-
Sherbrook Pool in Winnipeg's West End reopens
0:34
Sherbrook Pool has finally reopened more than four years after an inspection prompted its sudden closure.
-
One cold city: Winnipeg's 2 km skywalk system 'developed out of desperation'
'We’re too damn cold, and we need an alternative to walking [outside] in the downtown'
Special Coverage
Send Us Your News
Submit your breaking news, stories, photos and videos.
email: talkback@cbc.ca
Channels & Frequencies
Winnipeg: Radio One: 89.3 FM & 990 AM
Radio Two: 98.3 FM
Find your local CBC Channels & Frequencies »
Schedule
The Radio/Television schedule requires JavaScript.
Most Viewed
- Driver slapped with nearly $240 ticket for driving with 'unsecured load' of snow on his van
- Stranded driver dies; hit by semi while seeking help on Trans-Canada Highway
- Winnipeg couple killed when ambulance crashes during Cuban vacation
- 'You can be loved': Asexual community calls for understanding, support
- Manitoba woman dies of mystery illness after trip to Cuba
- Winnipeg family shoots, scores with elaborate outdoor rink
- 2 stabbed in Winnipeg's Exchange District
- Winnipeg man who was stuck in Cuba has warning for travellers
- Traffic ticket-fighter to launch class-action lawsuit challenging photo radar ticketing
Marketsquare features local listings and deals from CBC partners
- Trump auto protectionism puts cat among pigeons at Detroit show: Don Pittis
- 'They raped us; they killed our men': Former ISIS slaves recover from horrors faced in captivity
- Massive manhunt underway in Orlando for police officer's killer
- Meryl Streep's Trump broadside tops memorable Golden Globes moments
- 'We are ready to negotiate about everything': Assad on proposed Syria peace talks
- 'They made me sick': B.C. woman who contracted hepatitis C through tainted blood denied costly possible cure
- Sunwing pilot's 'misunderstanding' caused bomb scare near Toronto's Pearson airport
- With Alberta still in a slump, some oil industry players have an idea to get people back to work
- Highway 401 crashes involving about 100 vehicles caught on camera
- How the NDP leadership race will unfold in 2017
- Black people 3 times more likely to be street checked in Halifax, police say
- Disgraced dentist turned foot doctor could be deemed 'incompetent' for 2nd time
- Captain Morgan is precious booty to Nova Scotia liquor thieves
- 'It's not such a secret anymore': Check out Episode 8 of Who Killed Alberta Williams?
- CBC podcast uncovers new information in unsolved murder of Alberta Williams
Analysis
- Trump auto protectionism puts cat among pigeons at Detroit show: Don Pittis
- Trump's skepticism on Russian hacking puts his cabinet picks on a tightrope
- Obamacare nears life support as Democrats enter last-gasp meetings to save it
- 'It's either overt or covert hostility': Why only 2 women made list of 100 highest-paid CEOs
- Stakes high for Trudeau as world's last major progressive leader standing: Aaron Wherry
- 1 member, 1 vote, a month of suspense: why the NDP leadership race will be different from the Conservative
- Bank of Canada survey finds majority of companies expect higher sales in 2017
- Oilpatch players seek federal approval for investment fund to kick-start industry
- Trump auto protectionism puts cat among pigeons at Detroit show: Don Pittis
- How Russian advances in the Arctic are leaving NATO behind
- Most companies expect 2017 to be better for them, Bank of Canada survey finds
- Fiat Chrysler may end Mexico output if Trump tariff too high, says CEO
- Trump policy by tweet leaves automakers guessing: Don Pittis
- Chrysler Pacifica named Detroit auto show's utility vehicle of the year
- With Alberta still in a slump, some oil industry players have an idea to get people back to work
- Weekend warriors' exercise called good enough to prevent early deaths
- Flu season - get the shot!
- Exercise: An antidote for behavioural issues in students?
- 'They made me sick': B.C. woman who contracted hepatitis C through tainted blood denied costly possible cure
- Toronto prepares for potential epidemic of fentanyl overdoses
- Meryl Streep's Trump broadside tops memorable Golden Globes moments
- Ryan Gosling, La La Land big winners at Golden Globes
- New comic imagines Lt.-Col. John McCrae leading secret WW I mission
- U2 will bring Joshua Tree anniversary tour to Canada
- French police arrest 17 people in Kim Kardashian robbery investigation
- Long-distance birdie call: Alaska's sex-crazed sandpipers travel far to try and find mates
- This year, we'll probably need a little space from our smartphones
- Digital has not killed the radio frequency in Canada — yet
- 9 Canadian teams reach semifinals of $20M Carbon XPrize competition
- Uber to help cities get a better grasp on traffic patterns
Interactives
- 'It's not such a secret anymore': Check out Episode 8 of Who Killed Alberta Williams?
- CBC goes to the front lines in the battle for Aleppo
- Kept in the dark: The story behind the kidnapping of Canadians John Ridsdel and Robert Hall
- 'We're here to preserve life': Come aboard a ship that saves asylum seekers in the Mediterranean
- After taking in a disabled Haitian orphan, an Ottawa family makes an excruciating decision
- Columbine principal to speak at La Loche, Sask., event marking year since deadly shootings
- New comic imagines Lt.-Col. John McCrae leading secret WW I mission
- 'You cannot do things alone': Sherwood Park man receives Aboriginal Lifetime Achievement Award
- NDP MLA Kevin Chief files resignation papers, seeks new life in private sector
- 5.8 magnitude quake shakes Nunavut
- It's real and it's spectacular: Erica Wiebe stars in India's flashy Pro Wrestling League
- 'John Tortorella is a quality human being'
- 5 things we learned in the NHL last week: Whatever you do, don't look down
- Olympic sports roundup: Kaillie Humphries back on top
- Rory McIlroy: 'I resent the Olympic Games'