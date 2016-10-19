Top Story
-
Updated Winnipeg cabbie injured after shots fired at taxi
Police closed the intersection of Gateway Road and Munroe Avenue Sunday morning due to what they're calling a "serious incident." More
More News
-
From OJ to Giesbrecht: Changing view of cameras in court
by
On Monday, CBC News will livestream the provincial court judge Judge Murray Thompson’s verdict in the Andrea Giesbrecht trial.
-
One year later, 40 Winnipeggers have told a stranger their stories of abuse, loss, homelessness
A Winnipeg man on a year-long mission to meet strangers says the human race would be in better shape if we were all less opinionated. Carl Seier has published the stories of 40 strangers on his Facebook page, The Stranger Connection Winnipeg.
-
'He would have been squished' Pedestrian nearly hit by truck saved by passing driver
A Winnipeg woman was told she saved a man's life Saturday morning, by honking her horn to let a pedestrian know he was about to be hit by a truck.
-
Live Different: Musicians, speakers depart on 7-week tour of Manitoba reserves
A group of artists, storytellers and speakers are hitting the ice roads of Manitoba on Sunday, aiming to bring a message of hope to high school students in 15 northern communities.
-
A Manitoba pastime? The history of crokinole
by
Long before you could play it on ice, competitors of all ages and skills have been playing crokinole on boards, in a tradition that goes back decades in the province.
-
Opinion The great Canadian hoodwink
by
It is a sight history has witnessed all too often: progressive parties getting into power and becoming more conservative than official conservative parties. François Hollande, socialist by name only, is certainly a good example of this, but it is also happening in Canada now.
-
Jordin's wish: Terminally-ill 8-year-old asks for playground for her community
by
A terminally-ill little girl from Norway House Cree Nation has a wish to see a playground in her community, and groups around the province are coming together to make sure it comes true.
-
Winnipeggers walk for human rights
The march was organized by Mayor Brian Bowman after the tragic fatal shootings of six Muslim men in a Quebec mosque last weekend.
-
'Honour our agreement': Red River trail stencilled with messages in support of Shoal Lake 40
A series of messages that began appearing in blue stencilled ink on the ice of the on the Red River Mutual Trail on Saturday aim to make Winnipeggers think about where their water comes from.
-
STARS air ambulance responds to accident in Warren, Man.
A STARS air ambulance responded to what witnesses said appeared to be a serious snowmobile collision in Warren, Man., on Saturday afternoon.
-
A Dog's Purpose video alleging animal abuse 'misleading,' report says
by
Controversial footage from the film set of A Dog's Purpose that sparked outrage and a boycott was manipulated and "mischaracterized events on set," according to a statement released by American Humane Association.
-
Manitobans make snow angels in hopes of breaking world record
Manitoba winter enthusiasts dug themselves in today in the hopes of beating a world record.
-
Recap Jarome Iginla powers Avalanche past Jets to end 9-game skid
Jarome Iginla had a goal and an assist, and the reeling Colorado Avalanche beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Saturday.
-
U of M law students want Safe Third Country pact scrapped
by
Law students at the University of Manitoba are banding together with their peers across the country Saturday to end the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement.video
-
MMIW commission off to a bumpy start as communications director let go
by
The Director of Communications at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous women has been let go and a new director, Sue Montgomery, has been hired in the interim.
-
Loblaw recalls President's Choice baby food due to botulism risk
by
Loblaw Co., the parent company of No Frills, Loblaws and Superstore grocery chains, has recalled its PC Organics brand Apple, Blueberry and Green Pea strained baby food because of a food poisoning threat.
-
Analysis Pallister's call for 'all hands on deck' hits rough waters
by
Premier Brian Pallister was in Costa Rica during the fallout from his comments on night hunting and race wars and the response to the Quebec mosque shooting, but he still wants Manitobans on deck for his government's budget.
-
Love abounds in RMTC's 2017-18 season with young Shakespeare, hit musical Once
by
The Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre is hoping audiences will swoon for its 2017-18 season — the 60th for Manitoba’s largest theatre, and one that includes shows like Shakespeare In Love, A Christmas Carol and the Broadway hit musical Once.
-
Former Manitoba NDP cabinet minister wants to form new political party
by
A longtime former Manitoba cabinet minister said Friday night he is leaving the provincial New Democrats and hoping to form a new political party to reflect the views of Indigenous people and people of colour.
-
Manitoba Hydro to shrink workforce by roughly 900 positions
by
Manitoba Hydro announced major workforce reductions Friday that will affect employees across the province, including those at the executive level.
-
City of Winnipeg poised to adopt new climate change goal
by
The City of Winnipeg is poised to adopt a new greenhouse-gas reduction target after spending most of the past decade shirking its climate-change commitments.
-
Man charged in 6 downtown stabbings accused of more attacks
A 21-year-old Winnipeg man accused of stabbing six people in the Exchange District has been charged with two more assaults.
-
'Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' for Winnipeg teen to play hockey for Turkey in international tournament
A Winnipeg teen is on his way to Turkey this weekend to play for the country's national youth hockey team in an upcoming international tournament.video
-
High-risk offender nabbed by police in Saskatchewan
A man wanted by Manitoba RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service been found and arrested by Regina police Friday.
-
$45-million aircraft maintenance contract to create new jobs in Winnipeg, MP says
A four-year, $45-million contract for military aircraft maintenance awarded to Winnipeg-based Standard Aero will result in new jobs and a boost to the local economy, says MP Doug Eyolfson.
-
Winnipeg students will learn 'sheep, shepherd, wolf' procedure for dealing with armed intruder
Children as young as kindergarten will learn how to ‘sheep, shepherd, wolf’ in case an armed intruder enters their school. The procedure is explained through a book called “I’m not scared... I’m prepared," which will be read to students in the Pembina Trails School Division this month.
-
Special U.S. medical deal for border-town Manitobans needs rewrite, minister says
by
A deal crafted nearly 20 years ago that gives border-town Manitobans access to emergency health-care just south of the border is poorly defined and probably needs a rewrite, the province's health minister says.
-
Should Winnipeg become a sanctuary city? Bowman says city may be welcoming enough
by
Designating Winnipeg a "sanctuary city" in the spirit of inclusivity seems like a good idea, but it may be unnecessary thanks to pre-existing commitments the city has made that already embrace newcomers, diversity and equality, Mayor Brian Bowman says.
-
Teens charged in spate of car thefts from dealerships
Two teenagers have been charged with stealing a number of vehicles in daylight from car dealerships across Winnipeg.
-
Police chief vows to reveal how force responded to HQ whistleblowers
by
Chief Danny Smyth has promised to disclose how the Winnipeg Police Service responded to police-headquarters whistleblowers — after the RCMP concludes its criminal investigation into the construction project.
-
RCMP concerned for safety of missing 15-year-old girl
RCMP in St. Pierre-Jolys are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl.
-
With interest, police-HQ project to cost taxpayers $357M by middle of century
by
Winnipeg's new police headquarters will cost taxpayers $357 million by the time all the project debt is retired.
-
Missing Fort Alexander girl, 15, may be in Brandon area: RCMP
A 15-year-old girl from Fort Alexander, Man. is missing and police are concerned for her well-being.
-
Formerly homeless men strut on catwalk to raise money for Winnipeg shelter
by
Six formerly homeless men rocked suits and ties as they walked the runway Thursday to raise money for the shelter that got them off the street.video
-
Vehicle theft suspect hides up tree, climbs down into 'waiting arms of police'
Winnipeg police had their hands full — literally — Thursday night, when a suspect in a vehicle theft climbed down "into the waiting arms" of officers after hiding up a tree.
-
city hall roundup Idling trucks at Tyndall Park gas bar would likely keep running even with bylaw, review says
by
A Winnipeg study of anti-idling bylaws in other cities has concluded similar rules here would likely exempt a Tyndall Park truck stop that's been the source of complaints from nearby homeowners.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Monday
Increasing cloudiness
-16°C
Tuesday
Chance of flurries
-18°C
Wednesday
Sunny
-18°C
Thursday
Sunny
-11°C
Friday
Chance of flurries
-10°C
Live News
Promo Boxes
-
What to do
Teghan's top 5 things to do this weekend in Winnipeg (Feb. 3-5)
-
CBC Investigates
Workers may have been exposed to Ebola, HIV and TB at Winnipeg lab, reports reveal
-
6 more weeks
New Winnipeg woodchuck forecasts long winter at Groundhog Day debut
-
'Dark chapter'
Feds seeking to settle suits from Sixties Scoop
This Week in Manitoba
Must Watch
-
Raising money for the Main Street Project homeless shelter
0:50
Six formerly homeless men rocked suits and ties as they walked the runway Thursday to raise money for the shelter that got them off the street.
-
Mask-changing dancer shows off moves ahead of Chinese New Year celebrations in Winnipeg
0:40
A skilled mask-changing dancer will be part of a troupe from Sichuan province who will perform in Winnipeg for Chinese New Year celebrations. It's all organized by the Chengdu Culture Exchange Troupe and Manitoba Great Wall Performing Arts. The show's on Feb. 4.
Special Coverage
-
In depth
CBC Manitoba ITeam investigates
-
CBC Investigates
Former Winnipeg CAO got $200K 'secret commission' for helping contractor, RCMP alleged
-
CBC Investigates
Arson call leads police to stumble upon charred construction documents in Caspian warehouse
-
CBC Investigates
Donald Trump Jr. TV show profiled Winnipeg businessman charged with tax evasion
Send Us Your News
Submit your breaking news, stories, photos and videos.
email: talkback@cbc.ca
Channels & Frequencies
Winnipeg: Radio One: 89.3 FM & 990 AM
Radio Two: 98.3 FM
Find your local CBC Channels & Frequencies »
Schedule
The Radio/Television schedule requires JavaScript.
-
Join us for Chinese New Year
Celebrate the year of the Fire Rooster on Saturday, February 4
-
This Is That's 150 Years of Canada tour
This award-winning satirical show will be in Winnipeg on February 9. Grab your tickets today.
-
Take a tour of CBC Manitoba
Meet the hosts you love and watch as local radio and news programs come together each day
-
WIN
Contests that exercise your whits to reward you
Check out cool contests lined up on CBC Radio One and CBC Winnipeg News. Enter now!
Most Viewed
- Winnipeg cabbie injured after shots fired at taxi
- 'He would have been squished' Pedestrian nearly hit by truck saved by passing driver
- A Manitoba pastime? The history of crokinole
- The great Canadian hoodwink
- STARS air ambulance responds to accident in Warren, Man.
- No animals harmed in making of A Dog's Purpose, American Humane investigation concludes
- Jordin's wish: Terminally-ill 8-year-old asks for playground for her community
- Manitobans make snow angels in hopes of breaking world record
- One year later, 40 Winnipeggers have told a stranger their stories of abuse, loss, homelessness
Marketsquare features local listings and deals from CBC partners
- Montreal-bound Air Canada flight grounded due to damage to wheels prior to takeoff
- O'Leary shrugs off attacks at Conservative leadership debate
- From OJ to Giesbrecht: Changing view of cameras in court
- Trudeau's promise of electoral reform: From 'we can do better' to accusations of betrayal
- 'A taste of real skiing': Edmonton man, 87, hits the slopes for a final run
- Workers may have been exposed to Ebola, HIV and TB at Winnipeg lab, reports reveal
- 'Can't get blood from a stone': Banks go after senior caught in extortion scam
- Arson call leads police to stumble upon charred construction documents in Caspian warehouse
- $1M security bill for idled ferry, N.L. taxpayers pick up tab
- 'Whatever means necessary': How these insiders tricked Loblaws shoppers into signing up for credit cards
Analysis
- 'A crisis of conscience': Trump's firing of Sally Yates sparks debate on attorney general role
- 18 MPs called out for heckling in the House of Commons during fall sitting
- Lesser-known walls: How Trump's presidency is intensifying fear in the Baltics
- Regardless of electoral reform, it might be time to change Parliament
- Trump's 1st week reshapes U.S. relationship with Canada
- O'Leary shrugs off attacks at Conservative leadership debate
- 'Tragic trend': More Canadians travelling to Switzerland to end their lives
- Trudeau's promise of electoral reform: From 'we can do better' to accusations of betrayal
- Conservative leadership candidates spar over jobs and taxes while taking aim at O'Leary
- O'Leary spent almost all of the 1st week of his campaign in the U.S.
- CRTC hearing to tackle costly and hard-to-control cellphone charges
- How not to lose weight: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet
- Canada's oilpatch needs new customers. Who's willing to buy?
- How to watch the Super Bowl in Canada
- Trump moves to ease Wall Street regulations, review 'fiduciary rule' for retirement advisers
- Scientists lend out their labs in wake of Trump ban, and malaria mosquitoes fight back
- THE FENTANYL FIX: 'The fundamental problem is we live in a screwed up world'
- 'Sad for science:' After travel ban, Iranians at Harvard wonder if they should take their expertise elsewhere
- 131 Canadians travelled to Switzerland for doctor-assisted death in 2016 despite law here
- How not to lose weight: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet
- Zootopia wins at Annie Awards, poised for Oscars
- Alec Baldwin returns to SNL, but Melissa McCarthy steals show as Sean Spicer
- Super Bowl halftime shows that changed everything
- La La Land' continues dance to Oscars with Directors Guild win
- No kidding! Groupie goat joins country star Brett Kissel onstage in P.E.I.
- 'Sad for science:' After travel ban, Iranians at Harvard wonder if they should take their expertise elsewhere
- The science behind a Yellowknife man's breathtaking aurora video
- Ottawa Hospital's new 3D printing progam makes cheaper prosthetic limbs faster
- Boeing's new spacecraft to use more than 600 3D-printed parts
- Astronomers find tail of stray black hole lurking in Milky Way
Interactives
- Obama wanted to improve U.S. image abroad — what went wrong?
- 'It's not such a secret anymore': Check out Episode 8 of Who Killed Alberta Williams?
- CBC goes to the front lines in the battle for Aleppo
- Kept in the dark: The story behind the kidnapping of Canadians John Ridsdel and Robert Hall
- 'We're here to preserve life': Come aboard a ship that saves asylum seekers in the Mediterranean
- MMIW commission off to a bumpy start as communications director let go
- Decision week for thousands of applicants to the Qalipu band
- Nisga'a ring in Lunar New Year with 2 days of celebration
- Sold! Mi'kmaq group confirms purchase of CBC land
- Alberta Indigenous designer to showcase culture during London Fashion Week