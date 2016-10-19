Top Story
Retrial begins for man accused of killing teen Candace Derksen over 30 years ago
The second trial for Mark Edward Grant, who's accused of killing 13-year-old Candace Derksen in a case that dates back to 1984, begins today in Winnipeg. More
New 2017 campsite reservations open for national parks
There's still loads of snow on the ground, but warm-weather campers are already getting a chance to book spots in a national park in Manitoba for this coming spring and summer.
Put on your happy face, Manitoba, it's warming up
After a couple of weeks of extreme cold, heaps of snow and even a blizzard, Manitoba is getting a much-deserved break from Old Man Winter.
Updated Amber Alert issued for Alyssa Langille, 15, believed abducted in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police have issued an Amber Alert for Alyssa Langille, 15, who they believe was abducted in the north end of Mississauga, Ont., on Sunday. They're looking for two males and a silver or grey van.
Mayor Brian Bowman's approval ratings dropping: Poll
A new poll suggests Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman's approval ratings have dropped 10 percentage points since last June.
Investments declining in Manitoba as confidence in economy renews: Study
A decline in investments is forecasted for Manitoba small businesses even though there is a renewed confidence in the economy, according to a new study.
Blind Winnipeg man desperate for end to bedbug infestation
A blind Winnipeg man living at what was previously called the Deaf Centre in Winnipeg says he’ll ‘go crazy’ if he gets one more notice under his door about bedbugs, as a pest control company deals with a “serious outbreak” of the building’s bloodsuckers.
I-TIP: A patient's pre-surgery checklist
Patients can never 100% safeguard themselves against surgical error, but there are steps they can take to reduce the risk.video
Winnipeg to study how suburban retail impacts other areas
Winnipeg plans to analyze the effect of large suburban retail developments on older areas of the city as part of a study into future land-use needs.
Blind cross-country skiers hit the trails for the first time in 2017
Warm weather over the weekend meant it was time for the first ski of 2017 for a group of five blind and vision-impaired Manitobans.
From Winkler to warfare: high school teacher and reservist heads to Iraq
It's about the biggest leap you can make: from a high school classroom in Winkler, Man., to a combat zone in Iraq.
Disability-rights group finds strengths, weaknesses in province's accessible employment plan
A disability-rights group in Manitoba says the province’s first pass at developing an accessible employment standard is a step in the right direction but still needs work.
'We just shattered our records': Severe weather rumbled through Manitoba in 2016
From tornadoes to hail and thunderstorms, Manitoba saw a record number of severe weather events in 2016.
Man plunges to bottom of Lake of the Woods in -30 C weather
A Kenora man escaped with minor injuries after plunging to the bottom of Lake of the Woods in a skid-steer loader earlier this month.
Remembering Candace Derksen: Family braces for retrial of man accused of her murder
Candace Derksen disappeared on Nov. 30, 1984 at age 13. This week, three decades later, the man accused of killing her will stand trial for a second time in connection with her death.
Man, 90, found dead in Swan River, Man.
Manitoba RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after a 90-year-old man was found in the Town of Swan River.
Winnipeg's 1st stretch limo for people with disabilities gets the go-ahead
Winnipeg’s first stretch accessible limousine will be headed to the city’s streets in June.
Man, 21, in critical condition after stabbing on Munroe
Two suspects are in custody after a Sunday morning stabbing in Winnipeg's Kildonan neighbourhood.
As Trudeau Liberals court millennials, will baby boomers feel sidelined?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been transforming the Liberal Party, making way for a younger, newer generation. However, the move has also left some older members of the party feeling like they have been eclipsed.
Manitoba RCMP search for suspect after armed robbery in Dauphin
RCMP are searching for a woman after an armed robbery in Dauphin, Man. on Sunday morning.
Fire crews battle morning blaze near Polo Park
Winnipeg fire crews are battling a morning blaze in the Polo Park area.
Analysis Premier Pallister's place in the sun
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister makes light of his travel choices as he heads to Toronto to make some speeches, but even national media scrutiny won't pull an apology from Manitoba's leader.video
Doors open at new affordable housing complex in North Point Douglas
About a year after shovels hit the ground, doors at a new North Point Douglas affordable housing building are officially open.
Opinion Canadian campuses see an alarming rise in right-wing populism
Canada is not immune to the threats of extreme right-wing populism, and nowhere has this been more obvious than on Canadian university campuses, says Steven Zhou.
-
It has been freezing and everything is terrible, but Saturday is going to bring warm weather, so you should celebrate Friday night with dancing and seeing bands and listening to comedians.
Handi-Transit users meet to discuss new system
Around 50 Handi-Transit users met at the Millennium Library in Winnipeg on Saturday to learn about changes to the ride service and provide feedback to make it better.
Recap Jets cough up 3rd period lead to Kings, lose in OT
Jeff Carter scored his 23rd goal of the season at 1:36 of overtime and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for their fifth victory in seven games, 3-2 over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.read comments video
Campaign to support founder of Winnipeg Folk Festival raised more than $28K in 2 days
Just two days after it began, an online fundraiser to support one of the founders of the Winnipeg Folk Festival generated more than $28,000, meeting and exceeding its goal of $20,000.
Downtown Winnipeggers working it out without a major grocery store: Survey
People who live in downtown Winnipeg are finding ways to get food in their neighbourhood, according to the initial results of a new survey.
McDonald's all-day breakfast test comes to Winnipeg
All-day breakfast has come to McDonald’s in Winnipeg.
From the garage to the kitchen sink, Winnipeggers flock to renovation show
People crowded into the RBC Convention Centre on Saturday to learn the latest tips and trends when it comes to renovations.
- Dianne Whelan is travelling Canada's Great Trail as a first step to reconciliation