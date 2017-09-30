"I hear a pejorative label for somebody who doesn't agree with your point of view," says Fox News chief White House correspondent John Roberts, when asked what comes to mind when he hears the term "mainstream media."

Seated in the front-row chair assigned to him in the White House press room, Canadian-born Roberts, who has worked in the U.S. since 1992 for CBS News and CNN in addition to Fox, adds, "I think that it's a moniker that has been created to describe people that have a different political bent, or a different editorial bent than the person who's ascribing that label to them. I don't think there's really any such thing as the mainstream media."

But many Americans see it otherwise.

Watch The Investigators with Diana Swain Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET and Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on CBC News Network

"In this administration, the reporters just yell and scream and interrupt the president every time. It's really unreal."

That's Neil W. McCabe, recently announced president of the upstart news site Big League Politics. Earlier this year he left his job as a reporter at Breitbart News, known for its right-leaning views.

Though the website says Big League Politics is neither conservative nor liberal in its leanings, McCabe believes strongly that President Donald Trump is being unfairly treated by the "mainstream media."

Former Breitbart reporter on mainstream media in the U.S. (The Investigators with Diana Swain)9:15

"The big media outlets — the CNNs, the New York Times, the Washington Post — they put out that narrative that carries the day. And that narrative is usually the establishment narrative, and it doesn't always reflect what's going on."

Both men were interviewed in Washington for this week's edition of The Investigators with Diana Swain, which asks how the once-benign description of well-established news outlets has mutated into a kind of slur.

'Lamestream media'

Trump has frequently taken it a step farther, referring to the "lamestream media."

Roberts concedes the current relationship between the press corps and the Trump presidency is "antagonistic" and "hotter than it's been in recent memory."

There may be some irony here, in that one of the only news outlets Trump routinely singles out for praise is Roberts' employer, Fox News. The network's high profile commentator Sean Hannity is openly supportive of Trump, and the Fox and Friends morning show Twitter feed is frequently retweeted by the President.

Fox News' John Roberts on covering the Trump White House (The Investigators with Diana Swain)5:40

As a journalist whose job is to hold the administration to account, does Roberts find the president's praise awkward?

Roberts says, "We have the editorial side of Fox, and we have the news side of Fox, and those things don't really cross over very much. So my job here at Fox is to fairly and accurately cover this White House. And to not inject my own opinions into anything that I'm covering, to look at things through a lens of impartiality and report on it that way. And that's what I've always done."

Though not referring specifically to Roberts, McCabe thinks fairness and impartiality are precisely what's lacking in the "mainstream media."

'There's a hostility'

"Certainly you gather that there's a hostility with virtually every reporter in that room, compared to what happened with President Obama. There was a fawning of President Obama. There was a celebration of President Obama. There's no celebration of Donald Trump among the reporters at the White House," he says.

Asked if that media divide puts Americans in the position of having to get their news from multiple sources and sides to get a truthful picture, McCabe shrugs and says, "It's called the marketplace of ideas."