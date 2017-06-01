Family members have been told to prepare for a long, tough day in court in Woodstock, Ont., as onetime nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer, accused of killing eight people in long-term-care homes as well as other counts, is expected to plead guilty to several charges.

Wettlaufer, now 49, was charged last fall with eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault. All the incidents, in three Ontario communities, allegedly occurred between 2007 and 2014.

"She will be telling us why and how, and we will all know the final moments of our loved one's lives," said Susan Horvath, the daughter of Arpad Horvath, one of the seniors Wettlaufer is charged with killing.

Horvath told reporters outside the Superior Court of Justice in Woodstock that Wettlaufer will also reveal her motive, and a "long video" would be shown to the court.

Each charge will be dealt with separately, Horvath said.

"There are so many counts and so many people. They'll be going through everyone individually."

On Wednesday evening, family members met with the Crown and were told Wettlaufer was expected to plead guilty, but there is a slight possibility she could change her mind.

Wettlaufer's mother, Hazel Parker, told CBC News her daughter has asked that her parents not be in court for her appearance Thursday. They instead were planning to speak to her Wednesday night by telephone from the Vanier Centre for Women in Milton, Ont.

Parker said her daughter has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and is receiving medication.

"What has been lost in the media is that had Beth not come forward, police never would have known any of this. She's dealing with this the best she can," Parker said.

​Media outlets were told Wednesday in an email from the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General that "significant developments in this case are anticipated tomorrow."

Wettlaufer, who was charged last October, waived her right to a preliminary hearing in April and instead opted to go straight to trial.

The families of the patients in the case were also told Wettlaufer is expected to plead guilty to all charges, not just those related to the deaths. The families have been given victim impact statement forms to fill out.

They were told the victim impact statements will likely be read in court June 26 and June 27. Typically, victim impact statements are entered on the day of sentencing.

Wettlaufer worked in Woodstock, Paris, and London, often as the registered nurse in charge of the night shifts.

Police have alleged that the deaths involved the use of drugs.

Wettlaufer's lawyer did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday's proceedings.