Elizabeth Wettlaufer, the former Woodstock, Ont., nurse accused of killing eight nursing home residents in her care, is expected to plead guilty to first-degree murder charges Thursday, The Canadian Press reports.

Wettlaufer's mother, Hazel Parker, told CBC News her daughter has asked her parents not to be in the Woodstock court for her appearance tomorrow. They will instead speak to her tonight by telephone from the Vanier Centre for Women in Milton, Ont.

Parker said she is sworn to secrecy about what will happen in court.

She also said her daughter has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and is receiving medication.

"What has been lost in the media is that had Beth not come forward, police never would have known any of this. She's dealing with this the best she can," Parker said.

​Media outlets were told Wednesday in an email from the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General that "significant developments in this case are anticipated tomorrow."

Wettlaufer waived her right to a preliminary hearing in April and instead opted to go straight to trial.

She faces eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of seniors at two long-term care facilities in Woodstock and London.

She has also been charged with four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

All of the incidents allegedly occurred between 2007 and 2016. Wettlaufer worked in long-term care homes in Woodstock, Paris, and London, often as the registered nurse in charge of the night shift.

Police have alleged that the deaths involved the use of drugs.

At a court appearance in April, Wettlaufer's lawyer, Brad Burgess, said there will "almost certainly" be a change of venue application to move the trial out of Woodstock because of the media attention surrounding the case.

Her lawyer did not respond to requests for comment on tomorrow's proceedings.