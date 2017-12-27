The weather is making big news across Ontario today and if you head outside, you'll know why.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold weather alert, meaning there's an increased chance of suffering frost bite, hypothermia or other health risks associated with the cold.

In the London region, temperatures are hovering between -16 C and -21 C with the wind chill factor making it feel like -30.

Goderich is standing out however, marked by the weather service for being the warmest place in the province. There the mercury is sitting at a balmy -11 C.

Ice has formed along the banks or the Thames River with 'sea smoke' spotted early Wednesday. (Amanda Margison/ CBC News )

Bundle up

"Cold puts everyone at risk," stated Environment Canada in its warning. The agency is directing people to cover up to protect themselves from frost bite, which can develop within minutes of exposure.

It's also reminding people to check on older friends, family and neighbours.

In London, public libraries are open as an option for warming up.

All #LdnOnt Library locations are open regular hours today #LdnOnt Drop by to play, catch up, stock up and stay warm. pic.twitter.com/wULbA1cZGz — @londonlibrary

Public health units in Ottawa and Toronto have issues safety alerts. In London, city services are closed until Jan. 2.