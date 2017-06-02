Provincial police say a search is underway for a 22 year-old Australian man after the canoe he was in capsized in Georgian Bay on Thursday.

Investigators said a second person in the canoe, a 25 year-old man from Windsor, swam to shore.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of hypothermia. Police said he's been released from hospital.

Ontario Provincial Police said the men were not wearing life jackets.

An intensive search is underway with resources from emergency services in the Bruce region.

An OPP helicopter, marine unit, Emergency Response team and auxiliary unit are searching the Grotto in Georgian Bay.

The Bruce Peninsula National Park Wardens are also searching for the young man from Queensland, Australia.