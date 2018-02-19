The cheers for Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir may be the loudest in the small southwestern Ontario town where the pair learned to skate.

Ilderton is proudly showing its support for the figure skating duo with a sold-out viewing party planned for the last skate of the couple's Olympics careers on Monday night, local time.

A viewing party for the final ice dance performance has sold out at the Ilderton Community Centre Monday.

Even the local Tim Hortons has made room on the shelves for doughnut covered with white icing and red sprinkles.

Virtue and Moir beat their own world record in the short dance program Sunday, earning top marks of 83.67 points.

The performance thrilled hometown fans who took to social media to show their support.

When you stay in just to catch the #VirtueMoir skate! Crushed it! #IldertonProud 🇨🇦 — @KatieMitch_ATPT

The hashtag #Ildertonproud circulated, uniting the town where Moir and Virtue continue to inspire a new generation of skaters.

Incredible short skate @tessavirtue and @ScottMoir, you were in the moment and skated like champions! Excited to cheer you on with Ilderton tomorrow night!! #IldertonProud #VirtueMoir #IceDance #PyeongChang — @SherriDickie

It's unlikely anyone passing through Ilderton, north of London, would miss the fan support for the figure skaters. Local businesses have decked out storefronts and lawn signs dot the town's main street.

Visitors to Ilderton, Ont. can't miss support for the figure skaters when they drive down the main street.