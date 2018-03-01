Western University broke its own record on Thursday for the largest number of people being tested for sexually transmitted infections.

More than 1100 people were tested as part of Get Tested!, a Middlesex London Health Unit program that aims to fight the stigma attached to STI testing.

Last year, the university reported that 1050 people were tested.

"There are always good reasons to get tested," said Kim Primok, a public health nurse at the MLHU. "We just want to break the stigma against testing, and educate people about how easy it is to be tested."

Students also had the opportunity to be screened for chlamydia and gonorrhea.

Courtney Feeney, health promotions coordinator for the student council, said she hopes the event highlighted the importance of testing.



"We want to reiterate to people that there's no shame in being tested. In fact, it's really important to do so."