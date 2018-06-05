How was a nurse able to kill eight patients in her care without anyone noticing?

How can Ontario's long-term care home system, the bodies that regulate it and work within it, prevent a similar tragedy from happening again?

Those are some of the questions Justice Eileen Gillese is tasked with overseeing as the third public step in the province's public inquiry into long-term care homes.

It comes a year after nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer admitted to killing eight people and trying to kill or harm six more while she worked in nursing homes in Ontario.

"Ms. Wettlaufer pleaded guilty and is in jail for life with no chance of parole for 25 years, but that still doesn't answer the questions about how she was able to get away with this for eight or nine years in the system and nobody knew about it," said Mark Zigler, the commission's co-lead counsel.

On Tuesday there will be an opening statement from Commissioner Gillese and then a number of witnesses who worked at the Caressent Care long-term care home in Woodstock where Wettlaufer first started her killing spree.

Eight deaths of elderly patients under her care. Nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer is arrested for murder. What happened? Revelations about her and her life from close friends, neighbours and the nurse's own words. 45:13 The inquiry will also hear from the Ontario College of Nurses, the coroner's office which investigates such cases, the union representing nurses, organizations that represent long-term care homes and the ministry of health and long-term care.

It will also hear from patient Beverly Bertram, who survived Wettlaufer's attempt on her life.

Wettlaufer injected her victims with insulin while she worked at long-term care facilities and a private home in Ontario.

She was fired twice but kept her licence as a registered nurse.

The inquiry will look at what what happened and how to prevent similar cases from happening again, Zigler said.

"There may be changes to how medications are handled, how things are done in terms of the college of nurses, how things go on in long-term care facilities, or how the government regulates those facilities," he said.

There will also be testimony from experts who deal with the phenomenon of killings in health-care settings, Zigler said.

The inquiry is being held in St. Thomas and is open to the public.

The hearings will take place mostly in June and July, with a week each in August and September.

