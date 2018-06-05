Wettlaufer inquiry to put nursing homes under the spotlight
Inquiry to hear people who worked with nurse who killed 8 patients, as well as from administrators, officials
How was a nurse able to kill eight patients in her care without anyone noticing?
Those are some of the questions Justice Eileen Gillese is tasked with overseeing as the third public step in the province's public inquiry into long-term care homes.
It comes a year after nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer admitted to killing eight people and trying to kill or harm six more while she worked in nursing homes in Ontario.
On Tuesday there will be an opening statement from Commissioner Gillese and then a number of witnesses who worked at the Caressent Care long-term care home in Woodstock where Wettlaufer first started her killing spree.
It will also hear from patient Beverly Bertram, who survived Wettlaufer's attempt on her life.
Wettlaufer injected her victims with insulin while she worked at long-term care facilities and a private home in Ontario.
The inquiry will look at what what happened and how to prevent similar cases from happening again, Zigler said.
"There may be changes to how medications are handled, how things are done in terms of the college of nurses, how things go on in long-term care facilities, or how the government regulates those facilities," he said.
There will also be testimony from experts who deal with the phenomenon of killings in health-care settings, Zigler said.
The inquiry is being held in St. Thomas and is open to the public.
The hearings will take place mostly in June and July, with a week each in August and September.
Watch live tweets from Day 1 of the public inquiry here: