CBC News has learned the man charged in connection with a baseball bat attack on an immigrant family is a Toronto personal injury lawyer and the great grandson of former Toronto mayor Nathan Phillips.

Mark Phillips, 36, was charged on Dec. 8 with aggravated assault and three counts of assault with a weapon after allegations that a man brandishing a neon baseball bat leapt from his BMW and attacked an immigrant family from Colombia.

The family said the man charged at them unprovoked before they recorded the confrontation on a cell phone, which has been widely circulated through news outlets and social media.

The video shows a man yelling about terrorists and ISIS before he confronts the family in a strip mall parking lot and begins swinging his bat, leaving Sergio Estepa with a cracked rib and severe bruising on his back.

Great grandson of late Toronto mayor

Nathan Phillips was the first Jewish mayor of Toronto from 1955 to 1962. Some credit his friendly nature and promotion of tolerance as the foundations of the city's current day cultural diversity. (City of Toronto)

Now CBC News has learned the accused is a Toronto injury lawyer and the great grandson of Nathan Phillips, Toronto's first Jewish mayor.

Phillips, dubbed "the mayor of all the people," is the namesake of the current day Nathan Phillips Square located outside Toronto city hall.

A woman poses for a picture in the square outside Toronto city hall that bears Nathan Phillips' name. (Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press)

A portrait of Nathan Phillips still hangs in the accused's parents home in Toronto, a childhood friend told CBC News.

Now that one of his great grandsons faces four charges that police have called "disturbing" and possibly "racially motivated," his family is shocked and saddened, said uncle Jeff Phillips, a London, Ont. lawyer.

"His father is very upset," he said, noting there was not much else he could say because he had lost contact with his nephew over the years.

"I honestly don't know," he said. "I'm not involved with him."

The last time Phillips saw his nephew was at a family gathering, where he said Mark "looked off at times."

Like his great grandfather before him, Mark Phillips chose law as a career, having been called to the bar in September of 2008, after graduating in 2007 with a law degree from Queen's University in Kingston.

Phillips landed his first job as a personal injury lawyer at Toronto's Mazin Rooz Mazin and stayed for about a year, before working at three other firms, never staying longer than three years at a time.

It was during this time that Phillips used his pull at one of those firms to help his childhood friend Chun-Yun Liu land his first job as a paralegal.

"You know how hard it is to get a job in this business, especially when you have no experience," Liu said. "I was looking for work and he was always pretty supportive. The rest is history."

'I heard the voice. My heart sank'

Liu has known Phillips since they were grade seven students at Toronto's Forest Heights Public School. They went to high school together before parting ways. Still the two men kept in touch, meeting on average once every few months.

"He always seemed to me pretty sensible, pretty level-headed," Liu said of Phillips. "He was the type of guy who wouldn't hurt anybody. He was always there for me."

Liu said it was with disbelief when he first read of Phillips' arrest.

"I was kind of hoping against hope it wasn't him," noting he was even more surprised to learn that St Thomas Police believe the allegations may be "racially motivated."

"Mark is pretty multi-cultural in the friends that he made," he said. "I've never known him to be a racial extremist or whatever you want to call it."

"That video was a different guy from the Mark I knew."

Still, there was one clue that pointed to the possibility the man in the video could be the man Liu had known since they were children.

"As soon as I heard the voice in the video, my heart sank," he said, noting the white BMW seen in the video looked very similar to the car he saw Phillips driving when the two men met for lunch earlier this summer.

This Facebook photo from January 2 shows Mark Phillips with a beard his longtime friend Chyu-Yun Lee said Phillips recently grew.

"I think he just got that car," Liu said.

According to records obtained by CBC News from the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, the license plates on the white BMW in the video are registered to a company called "Mark Phillips Professional Corporation."

The company's address is the same Toronto apartment that Phillips had been renting in Toronto's midtown area. ​

'No comment'

According to Mark Phillips LinkedIn profile, his current employer is Toronto personal injury law firm, Barapp Law, but it's not clear whether he still works there.

Phillips' image is still included on the firm's landing page and there are still videos advertising his services that showcase Phillips' political lineage.

When reached by telephone by CBC News, the firm's senior partner Eric Barapp refused to comment.

Phillips has been remanded in custody at the Elgin Middlesex London Detention Centre until his next appearance in a St Thomas court at the end of the week.