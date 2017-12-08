A 36-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and three counts of assault with a weapon after a family in St. Thomas, Ont., was attacked in a parking lot by someone wielding a bat and yelling about ISIS and terrorists.

Mark Phillips, 36, was charged Friday. He was denied bail and will remain in jail until Monday.

Police in the southwestern Ontario city said they are investigating Thursday's incident as something that was "racially motivated."

"It's disturbing. This was an isolated and quite disturbing incident. Hopefully it remains isolated," said Sgt. Brian Carnegie.

According to social media posts, members of the family speak Spanish.

Video shows man with green bat

A video posted on social media shows a man wearing jeans and a black jacket, and holding a bright green baseball bat. He approaches the person holding the camera, saying "Give me that phone ...You're under arrest ...You're a terrorist."

The bat-wielding man gets closer, asking the man holding the camera to see what is in his pocket. The man with the camera says, "Stay away from me."

The man with the bat then starts yelling, "Terrorist. Terrorist. We have a French terrorist here," and "ISIS! ISIS! We have ISIS right here," he says about the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria militant group.

He then swings the bat, a woman is heard screaming and the camera falls.

"Stay away from me," the man with the camera says.

Phillips, last recorded as having an address in Toronto, was arrested in London, Ont., several hours after the bat incident.

He will be back in the Elgin County Courthouse on Monday.