Drivers on the move across southwestern Ontario can expect delays on parts of Highway 401 and some rural roads as weather and accidents close routes.

An accident involving a transport truck in the westbound lanes of the 401, near Chatham between Orford and Victoria Roads, shut down the highway Wednesday.

The OPP expect it to reopen mid afternoon once the fuel truck is pulled from the ditch.

"The fuel has been emptied but now comes the big job of getting the truck back onto the road," Sgt. Dave Rektor said.

Snow squalls were to blame for road closures north of London, outside of Goderich Wednesday.

Update #Amberley to #Goderich #Hwy21 Both directions from Conc 4 Amberley to Conc 6/CR 25 Goderich, remain closed due to poor weather conditions. — @511Ontario

"If you see a sign saying the road is closed, don't drive on it. Your insurance won't cover you and if something happens, we can't get to you," Rektor cautioned.