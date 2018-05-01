Skip to Main Content
Driver charged after using red and blue police lights on the 401

A 59-year-old London man is facing charges after using red and blue police lights on the 401 Highway. Elgin County OPP say the man was simply trying to get vehicles out of the way.

He got his hands on the police lamp using the Internet, OPP say

A 59-year-old London man has been charged by OPP for using red and blue police lights on the 401 Highway to 'get other vehicles out of the way.'

"This is actually in complete contravention of the Highway Traffic Act, which clearly states that no other motor vehicle except a police department vehicle shall carry a lamp that casts red and blue lights to the front," said Elgin County OPP Constable Adam Crewdson.

The incident happened around 5:00 p.m. April 28 near Dutton, Ont. The driver was headed westbound driving away from London, but police say they don't know where he was headed.

Police say the man was using the police lights on his silver SUV. (Submitted by Elgin County OPP)

Police say the driver got his hands on the police lamp using the Internet.

"If you do a simple Google search, people are able to find just about anything," said Crewdson, who added that it's rare for police to catch people illegally using police lights.

Police want to remind drivers that they may see some personal vehicles using flashing green lights, but that those are simply volunteer firefighters responding to emergency calls and are legal. In that instance, drivers should yield the right of way.

