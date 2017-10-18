Londoners will have a chance to comment on the future of the Springbank Dam at two public meetings this week.

The first will be held Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Central Library. A similar session will be held Thursday at Goodwill Industries, also from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The purpose is to gather feedback on the alternatives for the dam as part of the One River Environment Assessment.

Londoners will have an opportunity to learn about the process and weigh-in on the alternatives for the dam, according to Ashley Rammeloo, an engineering manager with the City of London.

The three alternatives are:

Do nothing. Leaving the dam in its current state.

Decommission the dam to support a free-flowing river

Fix the dam

Springbank Dam does not contribute to flood control in the city but it has been used in the past to raise water levels for boaters. The dam has been out of commission since one of the gate hinges broke in 2008.

Support for 'do nothing'

Many people in recent months have spoken in favour of option one: leaving the dam as it is. The proponents of this approach include officials of the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority, who say a free flowing river is the best outcome for the health of the Thames River.

The UTRCA says water quality is better now than it was when the dam was in operation, resulting in the creation of new aquatic habitat.

Others, including rowers, want to see the dam fixed because raising water levels each summer would promote recreation and allow Londoners to better connect with the river.

Report frowns on repairs

A report issued in September casts doubt on the practicality of putting the dam back in operation. To do so, it says the city would have to meet a long list of requirements from both federal and provincial governments.

The report also says the city would need assurances from conservation authorities that repairing the dam would not damage marine life in the Thames River.

The report was prepared by the authorities responsible for issuing the necessary construction permits. And those agencies concluded it would be a "considerable undertaking" and "extremely difficult" to justify repairing the dam.

The meetings this week will have an open-house format and will include poster boards outlining the alternatives.

Materials and a feedback survey can be found at https://getinvolved.london.ca/OneRiver