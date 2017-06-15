The Member of Provincial Parliament for Oxford County wants the provincial government to investigate after a nurse admitted to killing eight seniors at nursing homes in Ontario.

Former registered nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer, 49, pleaded guilty in Superior Court on June 1 to 14 charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

"Something went wrong," said Oxford County Progressive Conservative Ernie Hardeman.

"We want the Minister to make sure that we look at all these things: how it happened and why, and what we need to do to make sure it can't happen again."

Hardeman sent an open letter to Ontario's Health Minister Dr. Eric Hoskins on Wednesday writing that "the public deserves a full investigation by the Ontario Government which includes all the related organizations."

Earlier this month the Canadian Association of Retired Persons called for a public inquiry into abuse and deaths of elderly patients in Canada.

CBC News was unable to reach Dr. Hoskins for comment on Wednesday.

Victim Reaction

Susan Horvath's 75-year-old father Arpad died at the Meadow Park Long Term Care facility in London.

She said she had to hold back laughter when asked about calls for the minister of health to launch an investigation.

She doubts that any investigation would amount to much change.

Excerpt from The Unravelling of Nurse Wettlaufer5:36

"He's a politician, he's going to do what he wants to do. He doesn't have to respond," said Horvath.

"They give a little bit of soothing and comforting reassuring words to the people out here," said Horvath. "But it never gets done."

"What we wanted — we got. And that is that this murderer is going to jail," she said. "She's going to jail. We won. Seriously, we all won because that is justice right there."

Susan Horvath, daughter of Arpad Horvath Sr., one of former nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer's victims, takes a break following the portion of Wettlaufer's video confession where she spoke about Mr. Horvath's death, outside of the Provincial courthouse in Woodstock, Ont., on Thursday, June 1, 2017, (Martin Trainor/CBC)

But Horvath said she still deals with trauma related to her father's death.

"I don't even believe half of this happened," she told CBC News. "I keep thinking I'm in a nightmare and I'm going to wake up some day."

Horvath said she's waiting to see what Minister Hoskins does after Wetlauffer is sentenced.

"If this can't change right now something," said Horvath. "Don't hold your breath that anything will change."