A video shared on social media shows two men tearing down a Pride Week flag from the side of a popular cultural centre in London, Ont., and stuffing it into a nearby sewer.

The executive director of Aeolian Hall calls the incident, which he reported to police, a "homophobic act."

"It's a malicious act," said Clark Bryan.

In the video, one of the two men who were walking by the hall on Aug. 27, just after 1 p.m. ET, is not wearing a shirt. He jumps up and tears the flag off its pole. The two walk away, then return to the scene, and the man wearing a shirt opens a sewer grate while the shirtless man stuffs the flag inside.

Cars can be seen driving by the busy Dundas Street establishment but no one stops to reprimand the men.

Bryan said he put up the flag in July to help celebrate Pride Week in London, and left it there longer than previous years in support of the LGBTQ community.

Clark Bryan, executive director of Aeolian Hall, hopes this 'homophobic act' will create conversation within London. (Rima Hamadi / CBC News)

The incident comes on the heels of a pride flag being torn down from a couple's home in London's Old South. The flag was then burned by a cigarette.

Bryan said there appears to be more homophobia on social media recently.

"We're in a very strange time where people who have very hateful views now feel like they can take action."

He wants people to talk about homophobia and the gap in tolerance in the community.

"Canada may have our laws, but we haven't really won the battle," Bryan said. "We haven't been able to change and open up people's hearts and minds to diversity."

Police have been searching for the two men in the video.

Meanwhile, Bryan says the flag will be put back up in front of the concert hall soon, after he washes it.

"I feel really strongly that we need to be courageous and show we are a safe space for diversity."