A transport truck driver was stranded inside the cab of his vehicle when the bridge he was travelling over in Port Bruce, Ont. collapsed Friday into rushing flood waters.

"Initially I thought it was a tire going on the truck, trucker Scott Barber told CBC News.

"Less than a second (later), I was looking up at the grey sky, in the water."

Transport truck driver Scott Barber was rescued by emergency officials after the Imperial Road bridge in Port Bruce collapsed Friday. (Colin Butler)

Emergency crews were on the scene worked to retrieve Barber from Catfish Creek. No injuries were reported.

The bridge is the only route across Catfish Creek in the small town on the shores of Lake Erie.

The southwestern Ontario region has experienced extensive flooding in recent days with roads and entire neighbourhoods washed out.