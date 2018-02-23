A transport truck driver was stranded inside the cab of his vehicle when the bridge he was travelling over in Port Bruce, Ont. collapsed Friday into rushing flood waters.
"Initially I thought it was a tire going on the truck, trucker Scott Barber told CBC News.
"Less than a second (later), I was looking up at the grey sky, in the water."
Emergency crews were on the scene worked to retrieve Barber from Catfish Creek. No injuries were reported.
The bridge is the only route across Catfish Creek in the small town on the shores of Lake Erie.
The southwestern Ontario region has experienced extensive flooding in recent days with roads and entire neighbourhoods washed out.
Elgin County OPP - police, fire and ambulance on scene at Imperial Road bridge collapse Port Bruce ON. —
@OPP_WR
Rescue underway no injuries reported at this point.
Media-Troy.carlson@opp.ca pic.twitter.com/QraSv5y2oz