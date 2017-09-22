The OPP Underwater Search & Recovery Unit located the second victim inside the heavily damaged air plane Friday. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

Underwater search and rescue crews have found the second victim of a plane crash that went down in Lake Huron near the Goderich shoreline.

Ontario Provincial Police said the body of 62-year-old Edward Grodecki from Oakville was found inside the heavily damaged two-seater Cessna.

A second victim, Veronica Draghici, 36, from Brampton, was found early Thursday morning near the wreckage.

Witnesses reported seeing a plane 'in distress' Wednesday near the Goderich airport and police started searching at daylight.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Transportation Safety Board with assistance from the OPP and the Office of the Coroner.

Police are asking the public for information into what may have gone wrong.