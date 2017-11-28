The Pinery Provincial Park has re-opened for day use after being closed since Nov. 9 when a group of Indigenous demonstrators warned of a plan to occupy the park.

The park located on the shores of Lake Huron south of Grand Bend, Ont., will be remain closed for camping until further notice.

In recent weeks, a group of demonstrators had placed a trailer across the park's front gate. That raised safety concerns with officials from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Ministry spokesperson Jolanta Kowalski said parks officials have now removed the trailer to the staff parking lot near the front entrance.

​"We have no reason to believe [the trailer] represents a public safety risk or will impact park operations or visitor enjoyment. We wouldn't have opened the park if we didn't feel that it was safe for day use."

Kowalski said the first two weeks of the closure cost the ministry about $20,000 in lost revenue.

Individual grievance

In the days after the park's closure, an Indigenous family led by demonstrator Maynard T. George told CBC News he intends to "repossess" the park, saying it sits on land that belongs to approximately 100 of his great-grandfather's descendants.

George has made similar claims in recent years.

In 2004, then Ontario attorney general Michael Bryant told the legislature that George's claim was "an individual grievance" and not a land claim.

Kettle and Stony Point First Nation, the territory closest to the Pinery, said Tuesday that it didn't endorse the grievance and that its people have no land claim at the location.

Pinery Park is located near the former Ipperwash Provincial Park where a land claim demonstration turned deadly in 1995 when a police sniper killed Dudley George — no relation to Maynard George.

Kettle and Stony Point First Nation approved the deal with the federal government in 2015 to settle that claim.

Kowalski said talks will continue between George and parks officials "to identify a path forward."

The park boasts about 10 kilometres of sand beach and 21 square kilometres of forests and rolling dunes.