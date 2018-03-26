Confrontation with protesters at Pinery ends peacefully

When Londoner Brandon Brockman arrived for his vacation at the Pinery Provincial Park on Friday, he feared what would happen.

"I didn't want to be alarmist. I just knew enough history to know that sometimes these things can escalate," said Brockman.



Instead, he felt he came away with a broader perspective on an issue he thought would get in the way of his holiday.

A group of Indigenous protestors has partially blocked the park's entrance over a land dispute.

Maynard T. George is leader of the Indigenous family group claiming ownership of Pinery Provincial Park. (Submitted by Colin Graf) Maynard George, one of the protestors, said the land belonged to his great-grandfather, and now belongs to 100 of his ancestor's descendents.

"We're in a position where we have to do something to resolve the claim," said George.

The park, which sits along the shore of Lake Huron, is a popular destination for vacationers.



Brockman had booked his trip to the park five months before he heard about the protest.

"To be honest when I heard about this protest I was really annoyed," he said. "The idea that some group – any group – would jump into the way of other people using the park ... I felt like that was something that shouldn't be happening."

But when Brockman arrived with his partner, they found the park open without a protestor in sight.



On Sunday, as they were leaving, Brockman decided he wanted to seek out the demonstrators. He spoke with Jesse Oliver, who told him that the land was significant to his family and to the cultural heritage of his people.

"He was really good-natured about it," Brockman said.



Brockman said Oliver told him that the protestors did not want to shut down the Pinery, but wanted the area to include an information centre to teach about the surrounding trees, animals, and wildlife.



While Brockman agreed with Oliver on this and other issues, differences remained.