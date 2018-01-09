A massive blaze in Perth County has destroyed a barn and killed over 1,800 pigs.
The small pigs were worth between $75 and $100 each. The loss of the livestock and the barn—which was only three years old—resulted in damages of over $1 million dollars, said St. Mary's fire chief Richard Anderson.
Members of the St. Marys, Sebringville and West Perth fire departments responded to the fire shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Anderson said the cause of the fire is still unknown, but that they do not suspect foul play.
OPP temporarily closed Perth line 16 from Hwy. 7 to Perth Road 122, but the road has now reopened.