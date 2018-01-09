A massive blaze in Perth County has destroyed a barn and killed over 1,800 pigs.

The small pigs were worth between $75 and $100 each. The loss of the livestock and the barn—which was only three years old—resulted in damages of over $1 million dollars, said St. Mary's fire chief Richard Anderson.

Members of the St. Marys, Sebringville and West Perth fire departments responded to the fire shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The aftermath of a fire that demolished a barn structure and killed over 1,800 pigs. (Submitted)

Anderson said the cause of the fire is still unknown, but that they do not suspect foul play.

OPP temporarily closed Perth line 16 from Hwy. 7 to Perth Road 122, but the road has now reopened.