The OPP laid about 400 charges across Ontario over the long weekend against drivers who failed to move over for stopped emergency vehicles.

More than 70 violations were issued in southwestern Ontario on OPP patrolled highways.

OPP Const. Travis Parsons said any number above zero is concerning.

"Unfortunately the numbers reflect that people still aren't getting the message so we will continue to message that out to the public because ideally we'd love to see that number at zero ... both regionally and provincially."

To crack down on violators, provincial police launched a campaign ahead of the Civic Holiday weekend to remind drivers of the law, which requires motorists to slow down when approaching stopped emergency vehicles and to move over a lane if can be done safely.

The number of charges laid under the move-over law more than doubled between 2011 and 2016, surpassing more than 2,400 last year.

The good news is the province saw no fatalities over the weekend on OPP patrolled roadways and waterways.

"It's common knowledge now that our highways are more congested – there's more people moving about. So I think generally they're taking their time and planning ahead and being more attentive behind the wheel which equates to a safer travel behind the wheel," said Parsons.