The administrator of a Woodstock, Ont., nursing home where nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer killed seven patients will testify again today at a public inquiry into long-term care that began this week.

Brenda Van Quaethem said Wednesday that Wettlafuer was friendly but also often late, took long breaks and made multiple medication errors.

But it was cheaper to give Wettlaufer warning after warning than it was to suspend her without pay, because suspensions were grieved by the Ontario Nurses Association.

A year after Elizabeth Wettlaufer pleaded guilty to killing 8 nursing home patients, the province begins hearing from witnesses on the safety and security of residents in long-term care facilities. 0:00

If the grievances were successful, Caressant Care would have been on the hook for back pay and possibly damages, and the money would have come out of a patient care fund.

When Wettlaufer was eventually fired, the union again stepped in and her termination was classified a voluntary resignation. The nurse got a $2,000 settlement and a letter of reference. She went on to kill another patient.

On Thursday, Van Quethem will continue her testimony and will be cross-examined by some of the lawyers representing 17 different parties that have standing in the public inquiry proceedings, including lawyers for the victims' families and for the union.

The Long-Term Care Homes Public Inquiry, established on Aug. 1, 2017, after Wettlaufer was sentenced to eight concurrent life terms for the killings of eight people, is headed by Justice Eileen Gillese. It's set to hear from 17 parties over the nine weeks.

The probe will examine the factors that allowed Wettlaufer to inject patients with overdoses of insulin while working at southwestern Ontario nursing homes and private residences for nearly a decade.