Lawyers at Wettlaufer long-term care inquiry to grill director of nursing
Helen Crombez hired Elizabeth Wettlaufer, who went on to kill patients in her care in Ontario nursing homes
The woman who hired a nurse who killed seven patients in a Woodstock, Ont. care home tearfully apologized last week while testifying at a public inquiry.
They include lawyers for some of the families of victims as well as for the Ontario College of Nurses, which regulates the profession, and the Ontario Nurses Association, the union that represented Wettlaufer during her career.
Gillese is overseeing the inquiry, which was established after Wettlaufer was sentenced to eight concurrent life terms for killing eight people. She used insulin she accessed at the nursing homes where she worked.
Last week, the inquiry heard that opoids and insulin went missing from the Caressant Care home in Woodstock, Ont., where Wettlaufer and Crombez worked.
The inquiry has also heard that Wettlaufer's union launched grievances protesting her suspensions for medication errors and absences without first investigating the circumstances surrounding the discipline measures.