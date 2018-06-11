Lawyers at Wettlaufer long-term care inquiry to grill director of nursing

The woman who hired a nurse who killed seven patients in a Woodstock, Ont. care home tearfully apologized last week while testifying at a public inquiry.

This week, Helen Crombez will be questioned by the 17 lawyers who represent different groups and organizations at the hearing in St. Thomas, Ont.

They include lawyers for some of the families of victims as well as for the Ontario College of Nurses, which regulates the profession, and the Ontario Nurses Association, the union that represented Wettlaufer during her career.

"It was the most terrible thing that could have happened to anyone who works in long-term care, who loves her residents, who always wanted the best care possible," Crombez tearfully told commissioner Eileen Gillese on Friday at the end of the first week of the inquiry.

Gillese is overseeing the inquiry, which was established after Wettlaufer was sentenced to eight concurrent life terms for killing eight people. She used insulin she accessed at the nursing homes where she worked.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder for killing nursing home patients. A public inquiry is underway in St. Thomas, Ont. (Dave Chidley/Canadian Press) The inquiry is scheduled to last nine weeks and is being heard in the Elgin County courthouse.

Last week, the inquiry heard that opoids and insulin went missing from the Caressant Care home in Woodstock, Ont., where Wettlaufer and Crombez worked.

The inquiry has also heard that Wettlaufer's union launched grievances protesting her suspensions for medication errors and absences without first investigating the circumstances surrounding the discipline measures.