Care home's medication rooms not covered by cameras, Wettlaufer public inquiry hears

There were no cameras on medication rooms where insulin and narcotics were stored in a Woodstock, Ont., care home where nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer killed seven patients, a witness told the public inquiry in St. Thomas.

Director of Nursing Helen Crombez began testifying Thursday afternoon. She's the second witness from the Caressant Care nursing home who spoke at the Elgin County courthouse in St. Thomas, Ont., during the inquiry that began this week.

Crombez said there were two medication rooms in the 163-bed facility, and a variety of people had keys to them.

Former nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer was sentenced to eight concurrent life terms for killing eight people under her care. A public inquiry headed by Justice Eileen Gillese began this week in St. Thomas, Ont. (Dave Chidley/Canadian Press) One had a small window in the door and the other didn't.

Wettlaufer made a variety of medication errors, though the inquiry has heard she wasn't the only nurse to make such errors. In fact, the home's top administrator testified that such errors were common, partly because of the volume of patients and medications to be given, and because nursing staff were overworked.

The Long-Term Care Homes Public Inquiry, established on Aug. 1, 2017, after Wettlaufer was sentenced to eight concurrent life terms for killing eight people, is headed by Justice Eileen Gillese. It's set to hear from 17 parties over nine weeks.

Caressant Care home director of nursing Helen Crombez, left, and administrator Brenda Van Quaethem leave the Elgin County courthouse on Thursday. (Kate Dubinski/CBC News) As the director of nursing at the home, Crombez was in charge of hiring nurses and is also expected to testify about medication procedures.

Wettlaufer injected her patients with insulin to kill them. She also had drug problems herself, and in a previous job, she was found almost passed out while on shift after overdosing on a narcotic.