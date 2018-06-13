Wettlaufer called 'angel of death' by colleague, public inquiry hears

Elizabeth Wettlaufer was referred to as an "angel of death' while she worked at a Woodstock, Ont., nursing home, a former colleague told a public inquiry on Wednesday.

"Bethe would spend a lot of time with palliative patients, and someone overheard her telling a patient, 'It's OK to die,'" nurse Karen Routledge said.

"I didn't think that was an appropriate thing to be telling a patient. It's not a nurse's place."

Wettlaufer killed seven people while working at Caressant Care nursing home for seven years. Her crimes went undetected.

Routledge is a registered nurse who worked with Wettlaufer and acted as her union representative during frequent meetings about Wettlaufer's absenteeism, tardiness, treatment of staff and patients, and medication errors.

There wasn't much to stop nurses from tampering with insulin doses at the Caressant Care home in Woodstock, Routledge told the public inquiry Tuesday.

"At Caressant Care, there was no double-check on insulin," said Routledge. "Physically, geographically, there was one nurse on second floor for 32 residents, you didn't have that availability of another registered staff."

The insulin was kept inside locked medication rooms, but nurses like Wettlaufer had full access. There was no system of oversight to make sure nurses gave the right dose to patients.

Routledge will continue her testimony at the public inquiry today.

Coroner didn't investigate deaths

Routledge also testified Tuesday that the coroner didn't do an autopsy on one of Wettlaufer's victims, Maureen Pickering, 79, even though her symptoms were sudden.

The coroner was told but didn't seem concerned, so the death was not listed as "sudden or unexpected."

The Long-Term Care Homes Public Inquiry, established on Aug. 1, 2017, after Wettlaufer was sentenced to eight concurrent life terms, is headed by Justice Eileen Gillese. It began hearings in St. Thomas on June 5 into how Wettlaufer's crimes went undetected for so long.

Wettlaufer's killing spree began in 2007 and continued until 2016, when she finally confessed to a psychiatrist and a social worker. Until then, her employers, police and Ontario's licensing body for nurses had no idea eight patients had been murdered and six more poisoned — all with injections of massive doses of insulin.

Colleagues to testify

Wettlaufer confessed her killing spree to a social worker and psychiatrist and was charged. She pleaded guilty in court to the murders and attempted murders and was sentenced June 26, 2017 to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

The inquiry will hear from another colleague of Wettlaufer's and from the president of a home care company where Wettlaufer worked after leaving Caressant Care.

There are 17 groups or organizations with standing at the inquiry, including the profession's union, the Ontario Nurses Association, and the College of Nurses of Ontario, the profession's regulatory body.