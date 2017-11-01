Ontario's colleges have asked a provincially-appointed mediator to restart negotiations in a dispute with faculty that has left OPSEU members walking the picket for a third straight week.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, the College Employer Council said it would like to resume bargaining on Thursday.

"This strike has gone on for too long. We need to end the strike and get our students and faculty back in the classroom. We can reach a settlement quickly and have classes start again early next week," said Sonia Del Missier, chair of the Colleges' bargaining team.

Del Missier added: "We will focus our efforts at the table and work very hard to reach a deal that ends the strike."

The Council said it will make no further comment at this time.

So far, there has been no response from the government .

A local representative of the the Ontario Public Services Employees Union, which represents 12,000 striking faculty, said it will issue a response later today.

Classes for a half-million students have been cancelled since the strike began October 16.

Outstanding issues include faculty contracts and the ratio of full-time to part-time faculty members.