Western Ontario is already leading the province in the highest number of fatal motorcycle crashes this year.

As of June, five people have been killed on roadways, with four fatalities in the West region alone.

Last year, provincial police reported 36 fatalities, with half occurring in western part of Ontario.

"We could be leading … once again," said OPP Sgt. Dave Rektor on the rising death toll in 2017.

Rektor said the majority of the fatal crashes involved motorcycles colliding with vehicles that had been changing lanes or turning into intersections.

"We're concerned but we're doing everything humanely possible as a policing agency to help people be safe," said Rektor. "Yet people still elect to make bad decisions."

Last week, two separate motorcycle crashes in Middlesex and Norfolk counties sent three people to hospital with serious injuries.