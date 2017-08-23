It's being pegged the "money fight", and it's easily one of the most anticipated events in sports history.

But, if you ask Mark Hominick, he'll tell you that Friday's bout between UFC champion Conor McGregor and undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather is more spectacle than sport.

"It's not even a fight, it's an event," says the former UFC contender.

"The fight makes no sense to the boxing world and makes no sense for MMA (mixed martial arts). This is Conor's first fight in boxing and he's fighting the greatest ever (Mayweather). It doesn't mean I'm not excited (to watch), but I don't think it has any importance on either side."

Hominick, who's the co-owner of the Adrenaline Training Centre in London, spends his time training upcoming mixed martial artists.

But in his former career as a pro contender, he has just one degree of separation from McGregor, who currently holds the championship titles in the UFC's lightweight and featherweight categories.

Hominick fought and lost to fighter Jose Aldo at UFC129 in 2011. Four years later, Conor McGregor beat the then-undefeated Aldo at UFC194.

"I'm not disappointed in how big he's made himself," said Hominick who referred to McGregor's success.

"I'm proud to see he's accomplished what he set out to do. And if he comes out and shocks the world by winning, he'll go down as someone who's remembered on both sides of the sporting spectrum."

Hominick is set to watch the fight with fellow members of his gym on Friday.

He predicted that Mayweather will win the bout after three rounds.

