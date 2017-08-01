Ontario has appointed Justice Eileen Gillese to conduct an independent public inquiry into the circumstances and systemic issues that may have contributed to the actions of serial killer Elizabeth Wettlaufer at a nursing home.

The former nurse pleaded guilty in a Woodstock, Ont., court last month to 14 charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with the deaths of eight seniors in her care.

Wettlaufer worked at long-term care homes in Woodstock, Paris and London, Ont, often as a nurse overseeing the night shifts.

In a release Tuesday, the Ontario government said the judge has been tasked with looking into "the circumstances and system issues which may have contributed to the assault and death of residents" who were under Wettlaufer's care.

Gillese will also examine whether the current checks and balances in the long-term care system live up to the spirit of the law and recommend ways to improve the safety and well-being of long-term care home residents.

Gillese is among Ontario's most respected judges, having served 15 years as a justice with the Ontario Court of Appeal, the province's top court.

She was born in Edmonton, Alta., but has strong ties to the region where Wettlaufer committed her crimes. The judge served as dean and professor of law at Western University in London, Ont., for 16 years, before becoming a judge in 1999.

More recently, she sat as Chancellor of Brescia College at Western University in 2015.

Gillese's appointment took effect Tuesday with a final report by the inquiry expected to be made public on July 31, 2019.