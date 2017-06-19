A London man says after several calls to the local police about speeding drivers, a turkey has turned out to be a top notch traffic cop.
"They don't do anything. A turkey comes out and it solves the problem right away," Matt Emery said. "There hasn't been anyone speeding lately."
The wild bird has been taming traffic and catching the attention of many local residents since he started roaming the south London neighbourhood about a month ago.
Emery said commuters often speed by his house when they use the side street west of Wharncliffe Road as a shortcut. Despite repeated requests to police to increase patrols, it took a turkey to make a difference.
"So in essence, a turkey is doing the job of the London police."
He's also a hit at the local Tim Hortons
Emery isn't the only one talking about the bird, who has been dubbed "Terry the Turkey" by the neighbours.
"He's always out by Tim Hortons," Heather Elliott said, noting that the bird, like many Canadians, has made the Timmies at Wharncliffe Road and Byron Avenue part of his morning ritual. "They're always feeding him scraps."
"Usually he has traffic blocked," she laughed.
Terry has generated so much buzz on social media he's even been given his own hashtag, #TerrytheTurkey.
Just had my first encounter with Terry the Turkey at a Tim Hortons drive thru. #LdnOnt Oh that's not normal where you live? #terrytheturkey pic.twitter.com/HVtDMJ1Pzt—
@Libraried
Promised @mandiemoon I'd take his picture next time I saw him. #terrytheturkey #ldnont pic.twitter.com/d1H0tF9uo5—
@chrisysebert
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.