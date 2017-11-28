CBC News has learned that the London Police Service is reviewing policies related to communicating threats to women in the sex trade after a 26-year-old woman was killed last month.

Josie Glenn, who was said to have worked in the sex trade, was found dead inside a Summerside home in southeast London in October after she was reported missing for several days.

Although police released few details, Constable Jackie Wilson confirmed that a review began following Glenn's death.

"Shortly after Glenn's death, we've been reviewing circumstances of the investigation and notification in this particular situation."

"...We are reviewing that process thoroughly ... Basically our policies in regards to informing women in the sex trade about potential threats."

The news comes after about 100 people marched Monday from the London Police Service headquarters to SafeSpace – a drop-in centre for sex workers – in honour of Glenn.

Organizers said they wanted to call attention to violence against women and demand change.

London police arrested Oluwatobi 'Tobi' Boyede, 25, who is charged with second-degree murder and offering an indignity to a body.

Court documents show Boyede also faced previous charges of choking, sexual assault and forcible confinement dating back to February.

Wilson said police could not provide further information about what the review looks like because the case is before the courts.

Boyede is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Friends and family of Josie Glenn, 26, gather outside of the London Police Service Monday, demanding for change related to safety of women working in the sex trade. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

Message to authorities

Meanwhile, a London sex worker turned to an escort classifieds website to raise awareness of violence against women and make a point to authorities.

"This should have never happened. It should've been avoided with the right communication in the right place with the right warnings," said Maggie, whose last name is being withheld due to safety concerns.

She shared the event on an escort classified website that she and several sex workers use to advertise for job opportunities.

Maggie, who has worked as a sex worker for eight years in London, wanted to start a conversation about sex worker safety at the source. She also did it to make a point.

"[Police] could have posted that information [on the classifieds site] in a place where [women] could've seen it," said Maggie. She said her post travelled wide, as she heard back from 19 of her clients and at least one other sex worker who supported the march.

In her post, Maggie said "I will count up the responses as evidence of the power of posting information on [classifieds websites]."

100 people gathered to march from the London Police Service to SafeSpace London in honour of Josie Glenn. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

March for Glenn

Dozens, including Maggie, held signs Monday in honour of Glenn that read "boys will be held accountable for their actions," and "we are all equal regardless of one's occupation."

Several people from SafeSpace, Anova and the London Women's Abused Centre, among other supporters, gathered.

Amiel Houghton, manager of residential services at Anova, first met Glenn in the spring, when a group of friends went to get their hair done.

"She was a loving, caring, hilarious young woman with dreams and goals and a great sense of humour," she said. "We need to remember that this is a family member, a daughter and a dog lover."

Julie Baumann, co-founder and coordinator of SafeSpace, organized the event along with Glenn's family who she hopes feel supported and loved. She said they want to send a message to local authorities.

"We need to prioritize women's safety over information, over liability; it needs to become a priority in our city," she said." We don't want to see any more women become the subject of violence or even murdered because of something like this. It needs to change."

"There's already been some changes made and that's great. We need more communication and accountability."

The London Police Service announced in September that it will change the way it investigates and codes sexual assault cases.